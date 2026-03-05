New York middleweight Jacob Solis is back. The 6’0″ 34-year-old, who has been out of the ring since last spring, has been medically cleared and returns Saturday at Tropicana Atlantic City carrying a record of 7-0-1 with 6 knockouts. He faces veteran Jeremy Ramos (14-16, 4 KOs) on a card presented by Boxing Insider Promotions.

A Record Built on Stoppages

Solis turned pro on December 16, 2023, stopping Tevin Terrance in the third round at Sony Hall in Manhattan, and built steadily through seven victories before a draw entered his record. Six of those eight professional outings have ended before the final bell, including a particularly sharp performance against Brandon Martinez, whom he dropped three times in the first round before finishing in the second.

He described his development as a fighter in a BoxingTalk profile ahead of his December 2024 bout, noting that he was a slick, defensive boxer as an amateur who has become a more aggressive, power-oriented fighter as a professional. He is managed by Marty Hopwood of TMA Management.

The Absence

Solis was kept out of action after sustaining an injury at an unsanctioned BoxRaw and Ring Magazine sparring exhibition in Brooklyn last July. The event operated without a referee or medical supervision, and he was struck by illegal punches to the back of the head. Out of an abundance of caution, he underwent a full neurological evaluation before being cleared to return.

Saturday’s Assignment

Ramos is a 14-fight professional with four knockouts on his record — a durable veteran who gives Solis a credible test on his return. A dominant performance would reestablish the momentum Solis carried through the first phase of his professional career and set the stage for more competitive assignments ahead.

At 34, with his record still unblemished in the win column, Saturday is the start of whatever comes next.