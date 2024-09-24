its good to be daniel dubois

By: Sean Crose

Nobody thought IBF heavyweight titlist Daniel Dubois was a second rate opponent for Anthony Joshua. They just didn’t think the man would literally lay a beating on the popular former titlist. Yet that’s exactly what Dubois did from the opening round on Saturday night in London. Joshua, one of the most popular fighters in the sport – if not the single most popular – was never in the fight after getting tagged by his fellow Englishman early in the first. Within the matter of four rounds and several seconds, Dubois went from being merely a respected fighter to one of the most well regarded heavyweights in the world.

Now that the 27 year old is the toast of the sport, he has numerous lucrative and high profile opportunities in front of him. First off, there’s a potential rematch with Joshua. Sure enough, Joshua promoter Eddie Hearn has stated there’s a rematch clause between the two fighters. If so, Dubois will likely head in to the ring the considerable favorite. It may have the whiff of been there/done that about it, but Dubois-Joshua 2 would be a major fight, regardless. Plus, Joshua still has considerable knockout power, which means anything is possible.

Then, of course, there’s the highly anticipated rematch between WBA, WBC and WBO heavyweight titlist Oleksandr Usyk and former WBC world titlist Tyson Fury set to go down this December in Saudi Arabia. Being in possession of the IBF title means the winner will have to get through Dubois should be want to be undisputed champion. And Dubois has already proven he’s no pushover. He arguably dropped Usyk when they first met some time ago, although it was controversially ruled a knockdown. Usyk went on to win that fight, but it was no easy night’s work for the undefeated Ukrainian.

As for Fury, the fighter known as “The Gypsy King” would have a huge height advantage over Dubois – but then again, so did Joshua. If Dubois could get to Fury with his jab he might be able to follow through with the kind of shots that broke down Joshua last weekend. That sort of thing, however, is easier said than done. That being said, few things are easy in the sport of boxing. Plus, Dubois is oozing confidence, as he has every right to at this point in his career. The question now might be, how much farther will it taken him? Combined with the skill set the man has been putting on display lately, it will be interesting to find out.