Developing story — BoxingInsider.com will update this report as new information becomes available.

Nineteen-year-old junior flyweight Isis Sio is in a medically induced coma at Loma Linda University Health medical center following a first-round knockout loss to Jocelyn Camarillo on Saturday night in San Bernardino, California. ESPN reported Sunday that ProBox TV, which promoted the card at the National Orange Show Event Center, confirmed Sio’s condition in a statement.

The bout was the opening fight on the ProBox TV card headlined by Lester Martinez vs. Immanuwel Aleem for the WBC interim super middleweight title. Camarillo (6-0, 1 KO), a 21-year-old three-time national amateur champion from Coachella, California, trapped Sio against the ropes and landed a series of punches — body shots followed by right and left hands to the head — that left Sio unconscious. The stoppage came 78 seconds into the first round.

According to veteran boxing reporter Dan Rafael, Sio was convulsing after going down and was treated in the ring for several minutes before being transported by stretcher to Loma Linda, a Level 1 trauma center located approximately five miles from the venue.

What Led to Saturday Night

Sio (1-3), from Dickinson, North Dakota, was competing 50 days after a first-round knockout loss to Perla Bazaldua on January 30 in Long Beach, California. That stoppage came from body punches. Saturday’s bout was her second consecutive knockout defeat.

California State Athletic Commission regulations require a minimum 30-day medical suspension for a boxer who has been knocked out, with the specific length determined by the ringside physician. Sio’s return fell within the commission’s allowable window.

Rafael also reported that Sio’s three previous professional fights were contested at junior bantamweight, two weight classes above the junior flyweight limit at which Saturday’s bout was scheduled.

Sio turned professional in 2025. She won her second bout by unanimous decision over Katelyn Radtka after dropping her debut to Jessica Radtke Maltez. The back-to-back knockout losses to Bazaldua and Camarillo followed.

Statements

ProBox TV released a statement Sunday: “On behalf of CEO Garry Jonas and the entire ProBox family we are praying for a speedy recovery for Isis Sio. Ms. Sio is currently in a medically induced coma. Our thoughts are with her and her family at this very difficult time. Please join us in wishing for a full recovery.”

Camarillo, who told video reporter Elie Seckbach after the fight and before Sio’s condition was known that she felt both happy and “a little bit of guilt,” later posted on Instagram: “Nothing but respect. Keeping her in my prayers and wishing her healing and a full recovery.”

The story has been reported by The Washington Post, ESPN, and the Associated Press, among other outlets. As of Sunday evening, no further updates on Sio’s medical condition had been released.