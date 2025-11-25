Is Canelo Alvarez Being Written Off?

By: Sean Crose

With the possible exception of Anthony Joshua, he’s been the face of boxing in the post Mayweather era. And even though Canelo Alvarez is more subdued than many fighters, he’s fought and won enough times, and against enough serious competition, to be respected for all he’s accomplished in the ring. Since he lost a one sided decision a few months ago to all time great Terence Crawford, however, Canelo is largely being seen as yesterday’s news, or even someone who was never that great a fighter to begin with – as if win after win against top competition counts for nothing.

Some of it makes sense, of course. Ring Magazine may not rank Canelo in the top ten anymore, but there’s a legitimate argument to made that he no longer belongs there. Likewise for people who aren’t crazy about seeing Canelo fight Crawford again. These fans rightfully feel they don’t need to see a rematch. Crawford performed so magnificently in the first fight that there really isn’t too deep an argument for both men to run it back (unless a contract for a rematch has previously been signed, of course). To treat Canelo like he’s somehow passe, however, is ridiculous. He’s still one of the top fighters on earth, even if after close to 70 fights he isn’t the boxer he used to be.

What’s more, even if he’s in a state of decline, Canelo is likely still better than 80% of the athletes out there that he can face in the future. Even a second loss to Crawford doesn’t mean the end of a career. He could still pick up a belt at some point against a champion, not nearly as talented as he is. What people seem to forget is that Canelo can still have a great year or years ahead of him. He just isn’t at the point now where he can face the best of the best and expect to win.

Or perhaps he does expect to win. He seems according to reports eager to get back in the ring with Crawford. Perhaps he’ll be rejuvenated after the loss. Perhaps he’ll focus and see chinks in Crawford’s game. Or perhaps it’s just hubris or an inability to let the past go. Either way, the guy deserves the respect of fans and it’s going to take more than a loss to Terence Crawford to say that Canelo Alvarez is anywhere near washed up a this point in time.