International Women’s Boxing Hall Of Fame Event in Las Vegas

Posted on 10/06/2023

The Who’s Who at our “Night of the Stars” Two-Day International Women’s Boxing Hall of Fame Event October 6 & 7th in Las Vegas! 


The International Women’s Boxing Hall of Fame (IWBHF) is celebrating a very special and unique year when we make yet another landmark in the sport commemorate our 10th Year anniversary. The IWBHF was the first in history to dedicate a hall of fame to honor retired female boxers. With the IWBHF we include men and women who are and were dedicated “outside the ring” with their contributions. We also included IWBHF special award recipients for their contributions to the sport.   Check out the latest “Who’s Who” at our two-day event upcoming event taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada! 

Link to story:   https://womenboxing.com/NEWS2023/news32223iwbhf-press-release-the-whos-who-at-event.htm

