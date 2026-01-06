In Memoriam (Part 1) Brief Sketches of Those We Lost in Boxing in 2025

By Eric Bottjer

KENNY ADAMS, 84, famed trainer, passed in April of cancer in hospice in his adopted hometown of Las Vegas. Adams was old school, a drill instructor disguised as a trainer who (most of the time) maximized his fighters’ talents (he was not adverse to outside help, however – he was one of the first trainers who extolled the benefits of strength training). His charges were not surprised when learning Adams was a Vietnam combat veteran. Adams retired from the military a master sergeant after 30 years of service and was hired by USA Boxing in the 1980s, as an assistant to the 1984 team and then head coach of the 1988 team (Adams boxed as an amateur in the military and was a two-time all-service champion). A Missouri native, he settled in Las Vegas and worked with Eddie Cook and Kennedy McKinney, both of whom won versions of world titles. He stamped his greatness the night he guided Vince Phillips to an upset over a prime Kostya Tszyu in 1997. While known primarily as a disciplinarian, Adams was underrated as a strategist. He was self-taught as an amateur boxer and a trainer – he never had formal lessons. Adams was proud of the fact his fighters never lost a rematch (“nobody ever beat me twice,” he loved to say).

ELEAZAR AGUILERA, 36, Venezuelan cruiserweight, died in October from injuries suffered in his April 5 match with Rosmen Brito in Columbia. Aguilera was stopped in the eighth round and fell into a coma that night. He never regained consciousness died six months after the fight, finishing with a record of 8-1 (8 KOs).

ERNEST AKUSHEY, 32, Ghanian cruiserweight, died in September, 11 days after being stopped in eight rounds by Jacob Dickson. Akushey entered the fight with a 6-1 record (Dickson was 13-2), losing the match after falling behind on points and getting knocked down and stopped in the eighth round. Ghanian officials suspended pro boxing in the country after Akushey’s death, noting it was the second death of a boxer in Ghana in six months. Akushey was hospitalized after the fight, but doctors at that point told reporters that Akushey was being treated for malaria. Ten days later, Akushey took a horrible turn and died hours later from a stroke. His manager cryptically told writers that Akushey was being treated for “several other issues” when he passed.

MICHAEL ALEXANDER, 52, Ohio heavyweight, died “unexpectedly” in Ohio in November. Alexander was 12-4 (8 KOs) from 2003-2009.

RAHAMAN ALI, 82, brother of Muhammad Ali and a former pro heavyweight, passed “peacefully” in August in a Louisville hospital after a two-week illness. Rahman, 18 months younger than Muhammad, fought eight years as a pro, going 14-3-1 (7 KOs) before retiring after losing on the Ali-Frazier 1 undercard in 1971. Rahman’s personal and professional life was tethered to his more famous brother. He traveled with the Ali entourage throughout the 1970s, his role simply as a family presence and sometime bodyguard. Rahman said his life as his brother’s supporter was “heaven on Earth.”

BILLY ALLEN, 89, Upstate New York welterweight, died in June. Billy went 4-0 as a pro from 1958-1959 before retiring and earning a degree in Sociology at Syracuse University.

CLIFF ALLEN, 82, California heavyweight, passed in January in his Rapid City, South Dakota home. Allen learned to box in the military and he had a brief pro career, going 3-1 from 1969-1970 before he married, moved from Southern California to Nebraska and began a career in the meat packing business.

NORM ALLEN, 40, Toledo “opponent,” was shot and killed in May outside a Toledo gas station. Allen was 0-6-1 in 2008-2009. He left six children.

ANTONIO AMAYA, 79, Panamanian jr. lightweight contender, died in January. Amaya was 48-22-7 (10 KO’s) from 1963-1978. Amaya lost three title shots (his 1969 decision loss to WBC champion Hiroshi Kobayashi in Japan was a horrible robbery) in a career that saw him beat Sugar Ramos and Rene Barrientos.

MICHAEL ANCONA, 88, Ohio judge, died in November on his 88th birthday. Ancona was a pro judge from 1991-2018 and paid his dues for years before eventually working title fights, including Wladimir Klitschko-Mariusz Wach, Claressa Shields-Hanna Gabriels and Steve Cunningham-Kelvin Davis. Ancona was born in Queens and served in the Air Force, settling in Columbus, Ohio, where he helped build aircraft. Ancona, a boxing fan, managed fighters in the Ohio area and eventually became a pro judge.

JOHN APPEL, 80, Indianapolis promoter, passed in July. Appel, an insurance salesman, was a board member for the Indianapolis Golden Gloves for years and promoted four pro events in the mid-1970s.

JOEY ARCHER, 87, top middleweight contender from the 1960s, died in April in a living-assisted facility in Rensselaer, New York. He had moved there in 2021 after the death of his wife. The couple ran an antique store for 20 years in nearby Valatie. Archer, a light-hitting classy boxer, retired a 44-year-old Sugar Ray Robinson in 1965. Archer never won another match, losing to Emile Griffith twice in two world title challenges (the first fight a close majority decision) before retiring in 1967 at age 28. Archer bested Dick Tiger, Holly Mims and Hurricane Carter in a career that never saw Archer stopped. He ran various bars in retirement before opening his antique shop on Main Street in Valatie. Only those close to Archer knew about his boxing career, a period of his life Archer never bragged of.

LAURIE AUSTIN, 68, Australian light-welterweight, passed in February in Melbourne. Austin went 34-12-2 (12 KO’s) from 1971-1986. He held the Australian light-welterweight title and was rated as high as No. 5 by The Ring magazine in 1977 and 1978. Austin, known as “Baby Cassius, was born and raised in an Aboriginal community before moving to Melbourne to pursue a boxing career. Austin knocked out Hector Thompson in the 15th round of a 1977 match to win his country’s 140-pound title. He lost the title a year later to Jeff Malcolm, but continued boxing for another decade, going out a winner of his last two bouts. Austin was known for his speed and was never stopped or knocked down in his 48 pro fights.

ANTONIO AVELAR, 66, former WBC flyweight title holder, died in April. Avelar was 39-13-1 (32 KOs) from 19785-1987, including his 1981 title win over Shoji Oguma, via seventh-round stoppage in May 1981. Avelar lost his title 10 months later after one successful defense (that defense – a two-rounder vs. Tae Shik Kim, is worth a look). Avelar was a wide-swinging power-puncher, with quality wins over Gilberto Roman and Wilfredo Vasquez. No cause of death was given.

JIM BAILEY, 92, Connecticut lightweight, died in July. Bailey was 2-2 (1 KO), with a debut loss in 1946 and three fights in 1950. Bailey served two years in the Army in the 1950s before settling in New Jersey and working at an office supply company.

LAWSON BAKER, 55, California heavyweight, died in September from cancer. Baker, from San Diego, went 5-6-1 )2 KOs) from 2006-2009. Baker, a jack of many trades (he parlayed a college degree into hospital jobs as a respiratory therapist), also had pro kick-boxing matches. Baker worked with as a camp counselor as well as Sunday School teacher.

LYNN BALL, 73, Dallas heavyweight who ended the career of Ron Lyle, died in September. Ball, a former footballer at Grambling State University, was coming off two losses when he was brought in to begin a Lyle comeback in 1979. Ball got off the canvas to stop Lyle in two rounds, and got him notice among U.S. heavyweights. His one shot at a world rating crashed in less than three minutes, when Michael Dokes stopped him in one round in 1981 for the vacant NABF title. Ball lost a decision to Geroge Chaplin two months later and retired (17-7, 12 KOs), becoming a preacher.

JOSEPH BARGEMAN, 24, Louisiana amateur, was shot to death in April in Lafayette. A suspect was arrested five days later. Bargeman had fought in national tournaments from 2015-2018, but never turned pro.

FELIX BAUMGARTNER, 56, Austrian extreme sports star who had one pro fight, died in April in Italy when he wrecked his powered paraglider. The cause of the accident was simple human error – Baumgartner was sober and his equipment was working fine. Baumgartner gained fame as a skydiver and base jumper, setting skydiving records for height and descent speed. Baumgartner had his sole fight in Austria in 1992, when he was 24. He fought an 0-13 opponent and won in the first round.