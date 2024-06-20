“I’m officially retired” Ryan Garcia says he’s calling it a career On Eve of Nysac Ruling.

By: Sean Crose

Ryan Garcia, the most controversial man in boxing, has declared he’s out of the boxing business. “I’m officially retired,” the popular Californian stated on social media Wednesday evening. The fact that Garcia made such a declaration on the eve of an important ruling from the New York State Athletic Commission has raised some eyebrows. Garcia, after all, tested positive for having the performance enhancing drug ostarine in his system both before and after his April 20th upset win over Devin Haney in Brooklyn. The fact that the Commission is on the verge of suspending Garcia, or even taking away his victory over Haney, may well have something to do with Garcia’s decision to give up professional boxing.

Then again, is Garcia truly retiring? The man is forever taking to social media to make one bold statement after another. Garcia’s random, sometimes inexplicable behavior has led many to feel that something is profoundly wrong with the hard hitting fighter’s emotional state. And, although only Garcia and those closest to him know what the truth really is, it is difficult for many not to take note of the man’s public and frequently puzzling antics. The fact that Garcia was recently arrested in Beverley Hills for vandalism isn’t calming any nerves, either.

Before outright declaring himself retired on Thursday, Garcia took to social media, seemingly to vent. “Mom has cancer – I’m being sued – My supplements were tainted – Going thru a divorce – Always GETTING SHIT TALKED on the internet FOR YEARS -Devin asking for my victory to be taken away – I’m getting hit with everything – I STILL LOVE GOD, HE IS EVERYTHING.” Garcia afterward stated that “While I’m going thru a really hard time in my life I’m human I’m not God I will make mistakes.” Whatever one can say about Garcia, it’s clear the man is struggling.

Although he’s still one of the most marketable – and even effective – practitioners of the sweet science, Garcia is now getting attention for his life outside the ring. In this he is like Mike Tyson, who dominated both the boxing ring and gossip pages during his heyday back in the 80s and 90s. One can only hope that Garcia ends up having a smoother ride than Tyson did before finally finding himself on solid ground years after his career had come to an end. Boxing is a dangerous enough sport without the world having to see the lives of fighters unravel before their eyes.