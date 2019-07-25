Here We Go Again? Mayweather And Pacquiao Publicly Trade Gibes

By: Sean Crose

It all started when Floyd Mayweather was spotted in the ring, looking dapper as always, just before last Saturday’s WBA weterweight title showdown between Keith Thuman and Mayweather’s arch rival, Manny Pacquiao. One couldn’t help but feel like talk of a second fight between Mayweather and Pacquiao would inevitably be discussed should Pacquiao somehow pull off a win against the younger, seemingly stronger Thurman. Thing is, Pacquiao didn’t just win – he outright beat Thurman up. And, now, of course, people are talking Mayweather-Pacquiao 2. Never mind the fact that many feel the first fight went down after the sell by date. Never mind the fact that a rematch would go down well past the sell by date. The buzz already seems to be starting. The question is, will a second Floyd-Manny showdown really occur?

“I find it real ironic,” Mayweather stated on Instagram Tuesday, “how every time Pacquiao’s name is brought up in the media, my name is always attached to it. This man’s entire legacy and career has been built off its association with my name and it’s about time you all stop using my brand for clout chasing and clickbait and let that man’s name hold weight of its own.” Mayweather then took to playing defense.

“For years,” he continued, “all you heard was that ‘Floyd is afraid of Manny Pacquiao’. But what’s funny is, when we finally fought, I won so easily that everyone had to eat their words! All of the so called boxing experts, critics and jealous American ‘fan base’ either went mute and ran for cover or made every excuse in the world as to why I should give Manny Pacquiao a rematch. My take on all this bullshit is that y’all are just upset that I broke Rocky Marciano’s record and hate the fact that a Black, high school dropout outsmarted you all by beating all odds and retiring undefeated while maintaining all my faculties simply by making smart choices and even smarter investments. Ultimately, I will always have the last laugh!”

Pacquiao took to Twitter and responded in kind. “@FloydMayweather You come to my fight and then use my name in a post but I’m the one that is trying to stay relevant? If you want to be relevant again…#MayPac2.” And so the gauntlet was thrown down. “SWIPE LEFT,” Mayweather retorted on Wednesday. “Let’s stick to the facts! Bob Arum is no longer your promoter, so when it comes to @mayweatherpromotions& PBC events I’m the HNIC! Bottom line, I make more money than you; I beat you, then I signed you! I was only at your fight supervising you, my employee, as any real BOSS would do. You made $10Million for 12 rounds, when I just made $9M in under 3 minutes playing around in an exhibition with a pizza delivery guy! I beat you mentally, physically and financially! Remember, you fight cause you have to, I fight when I want to! #TMT #TBE #mayweatherpromotions @greg_tmt

But it wasn’t over yet. “Excuse me Floyd,” Pacquiao came back and tweeted, “your name has not been on any of my PBC contracts. But if you would like to be on the next one, I will have one drawn up and sent to you. #CounterfeitMoney.” An objective observer might argue that Pacquiao truly wants a rematch, while Mayweather wants attention. Then again, maybe both men want the fight. Pacquiao is f40, Mayweather is 42. Both are past their respective primes, though Pacquiao is now the far more active of the two. A rematch might not be a great fight. The public might not even be all that crazy about the idea. People will pay to see it if it happens, though. That much is certain.