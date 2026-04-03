Ireland punches above its weight in boxing the same way it does in everything else. A small island with a population under seven million has produced world champions, Olympic gold medalists, and fighters whose names are known in every boxing gym on the planet. The tradition crosses the border, spans both amateur and professional ranks, and stretches from bare-knuckle legends to the woman who became the undisputed lightweight champion of the world. Here are the 10 greatest.

1. Barry McGuigan

“The Clones Cyclone” was more than a fighter. In a country torn apart by sectarian violence, McGuigan, a Catholic from Northern Ireland who married a Protestant and fought under the flag of peace, became a symbol of unity. He won the WBA featherweight title in 1985 by defeating Eusebio Pedroza, who had held the belt for seven years and made 19 successful defenses. McGuigan’s victory, watched by a massive television audience across the UK and Ireland, was one of the most emotionally charged moments in boxing history. He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2005. His legacy extends far beyond his record. He proved that a fighter from a small town in Ireland could become the best in the world.

2. Katie Taylor

Taylor is the most accomplished female boxer in history and arguably the most important figure in women’s boxing. She won Olympic gold at the 2012 London Games, the first year women’s boxing was included in the Olympics. She then turned professional and became the undisputed lightweight champion, holding the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and Ring magazine titles simultaneously. Her rivalry with Amanda Serrano produced two of the biggest fights in women’s boxing history, including a 2022 bout at Madison Square Garden that headlined the venue for the first time with two female fighters. Taylor’s dominance, longevity, and crossover appeal have elevated women’s boxing to a level it had never previously reached.

3. Steve Collins

“The Celtic Warrior” was one of the toughest fighters of the 1990s. Collins won world titles at middleweight and super middleweight and is best known for defeating Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn, two of the era’s biggest stars, back to back. He beat Eubank twice and Benn once, all by decision, using relentless pressure and an iron will that wore down more naturally talented opponents. Collins retired with a record of 36-3 and was never stopped in his career. His willingness to fight anyone, anywhere, at any time made him one of the most respected fighters of his generation.

4. Carl Frampton

“The Jackal” from Belfast became the first fighter from Northern Ireland to win world titles in two weight classes when he added the WBO featherweight title to his IBF super bantamweight belt. His victory over Leo Santa Cruz in 2016 was one of the best performances by an Irish fighter in decades, a masterclass in counterpunching and ring intelligence against a fighter who had been considered virtually unbeatable at featherweight. Frampton lost the rematch and later fell short in a bid for a third division title, but his peak performances place him among the best Irish fighters of the modern era.

5. Wayne McCullough

“The Pocket Rocket” from Belfast won an Olympic silver medal at the 1992 Barcelona Games before turning professional and winning the WBC bantamweight title. McCullough was known for his relentless pressure and extraordinary toughness. He was never knocked down in his professional career, a remarkable fact given his aggressive fighting style. McCullough fought everyone put in front of him and traveled anywhere for a fight, compiling a career that spanned from 1993 to 2008. His willingness to take on all comers made him one of the most respected fighters Ireland has ever produced.

6. Rinty Monaghan

Belfast’s Rinty Monaghan became the undisputed world flyweight champion in 1948 by defeating Jackie Paterson at King’s Hall in Belfast. He was known for his boxing skill, his toughness, and his habit of singing “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling” in the ring after his victories. Monaghan retired undefeated as world champion in 1950 due to health issues, one of the few fighters in history to walk away while still holding the belt and an unblemished record. His legacy in Belfast boxing is foundational.

7. Jimmy McLarnin

Born in Belfast and raised in Vancouver, McLarnin was one of the greatest welterweights of the 1930s and one of the hardest punchers pound for pound in boxing history. He won the world welterweight title twice and defeated a remarkable list of champions and contenders throughout his career. McLarnin compiled 63 victories with 21 knockouts and was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 1991. His trilogy with Barney Ross is one of the classic rivalries of pre-war boxing.

8. Michael Conlan

Conlan won a bronze medal at the 2012 Olympics and a gold medal at the 2015 World Championships before turning professional with significant fanfare. His professional career has included multiple title challenges and he remains one of the most technically skilled fighters Ireland has produced in the amateur or professional ranks. Conlan’s outspoken personality and his willingness to call out corruption in amateur boxing judging after his controversial loss at the 2016 Olympics made him a polarizing but important figure in Irish boxing.

9. Dave “Boy” McAuley

McAuley held the IBF flyweight title from 1989 to 1992, making five successful defenses. The Belfast native was a tough, durable fighter who consistently fought the best available opposition in the flyweight division. His battles with Fidel Bassa and Rodolfo Blanco were among the most exciting flyweight fights of the late 1980s and early 1990s. McAuley’s reign as champion proved that Northern Ireland could produce world-class fighters in the smallest weight classes.

10. TJ Doheny

Doheny took one of the most unlikely paths to a world title in Irish boxing history. After struggling to get opportunities at home, he moved to Australia and then to Japan, where he fought and won regularly before earning a shot at the IBF super bantamweight title in 2018. He won it by defeating Ryosuke Iwasa in Japan, becoming Ireland’s first world champion at 122 pounds. Doheny’s journey from overlooked prospect to world champion by way of Tokyo is one of the great underdog stories in modern Irish boxing.

Honorable Mentions

Sean Mannion from Connemara challenged for the WBA light middleweight title. Andy Lee won the WBO middleweight title. Paddy Barnes won two Olympic bronze medals. Kellie Harrington won Olympic gold at lightweight in 2021. And the Irish amateur system, historically one of the strongest in Europe, continues to produce fighters who compete at the highest level on the world stage.

Ireland’s boxing tradition is built on pride, grit, and a refusal to be intimidated by bigger names or bigger countries. Every Irish fighter who steps into the ring carries that tradition with them.