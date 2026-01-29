Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis Released on Bond Following Arrest on Battery and Attempted Kidapping Charges

Lightweight superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis was released from custody on Wednesday after posting bond following his arrest on serious domestic violence-related charges stemming from an October 2025 incident at a Miami-area nightclub.

Davis, 31, turned himself in to authorities on January 28 after a warrant was issued earlier this month. He appeared via video in a Miami bond court hearing presided over by Judge Mindy S. Glazer, who granted bond with strict conditions, including a no-contact order with the alleged victim.

Surveillance footage obtained by TMZ Sports from Tootsie’s Cabaret in Miami Gardens paints a disturbing picture of the alleged incident on October 27, 2025. According to the arrest warrant, video shows Davis approaching a woman he had previously been in a relationship with, grabbing her by the hair, and forcefully leading her through the club. Additional angles reportedly capture him pushing and forcing her down a stairwell despite her attempts to resist by holding onto the railing, as well as pulling her by her hoodie and holding her by the back of the neck.

The woman, who ended the relationship about a month prior, told police Davis confronted her in the VIP section where she was working, accusing her of ignoring him and stating, “You think that I would not find you.” She warned him they were being recorded on security cameras, but he allegedly responded that he did not care. The woman later sought medical attention and reported a “history of unreported Domestic Violence” between them, including text messages with alleged death threats.

Davis faces charges of battery, false imprisonment, and attempted kidnapping.

As news of the arrest spread, fellow fighters quickly weighed in.

Conor Benn did not hold back, stating that Davis “doesn’t belong in a boxing ring” following the allegations.

On the other hand, Teofimo Lopez downplayed the long-term impact, predicting Davis will “be right back to it” after handling the bond.

Davis has since been spotted out in public appearing unfazed, continuing to engage with fans and media amid the ongoing legal battle.

The case remains active, with no trial date set. Davis’ team has not yet issued a public statement on the charges, and the boxing community awaits further developments that could impact his fighting future.