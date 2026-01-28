Gervonta Davis Arrested in Miami by US Marshalls

Gervonta “Tank” Davis was taken into custody in Miami on January 28, 2026, ending a two-week search after an arrest warrant was issued on January 14, 2026.

U.S. Marshals and Miami Gardens Police apprehended him at his Miami-area home. He faces charges of battery, false imprisonment, and attempted kidnapping stemming from an alleged incident on October 27, 2025, at Tootsie’s Cabaret in Miami Gardens.

The alleged victim, an ex-girlfriend of Davis (they dated for about five months in 2022), was working at the club when Davis reportedly grabbed her by the back of the hair with one hand and throat with the other, forcefully escorted her down a stairway to the parking garage against her will, and released her there, after which she fled to co-workers for safety.

Surveillance footage corroborated key parts of her account, according to Miami Gardens PD’s lead detective.

She filed a civil lawsuit against Davis on October 31, 2025, alleging battery, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, kidnapping, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Her attorney, Richard Wolfe, confirmed the arrest and noted prior attempts to serve Davis were unsuccessful.

The legal issues previously led to the cancellation of a scheduled exhibition bout with Jake Paul (originally set for November 2025). Earlier this month, the WBA designated Davis as “champion in recess” at lightweight due to his ongoing legal situation.

Davis has faced prior domestic violence allegations, including arrests in 2020 and a misdemeanor case last year, some of which were dropped or avoided charges.

No court date or bond information has been released yet. The case remains active and developing.