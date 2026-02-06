Fury-Wilder Rivalry Reignites: Direct Quotes from the Latest Exchanges

Deontay Wilder has once again accused Tyson Fury of cheating during their trilogy, claiming he has undeniable evidence.

Deontay Wilder:

“I have proof and evidence that will be shown in a documentary. If I’m lying, sue me for defamation.”

Wilder doubled down on past allegations of glove tampering and other irregularities, specifically referencing their 2018 draw.

Deontay Wilder:

“Why’s it so hard to believe a black man? That refereeing in the first fight — that was white supremacy right there.”

During a heated talkSPORT interview with Simon Jordan while promoting his April 4 fight against Derek Chisora, Wilder became frustrated when pressed on his focus on Fury.

Deontay Wilder:

“You keep bringing up Tyson Fury… Why do you keep focusing on that? I’m here to talk about my fight!”

Wilder then stormed out, later seen in promotional footage pretending to perform a lewd act on a cardboard cutout of Fury.

Tyson Fury initially responded on Instagram with a clip of his third-fight knockout.

Tyson Fury (Instagram caption):

“The cheat was clear to see, big right hook was all it took.”

Fury later deleted the post and posted a video message expressing concern.

Tyson Fury:

“I’m just sat here thinking about all the stuff that Deontay Wilder has been saying recently… Although this man probably doesn’t like me… I know he’s been having a tough time with his personal life and his family and stuff, so it’s a very difficult time for Deontay Wilder. I’m not getting involved in pettiness… I’m going to pray for him and ask the Father to bring him back to the light, because this man is lost.”

Wilder responded briefly to Fury’s compassionate message but maintained his stance.

Deontay Wilder:

“I appreciate the prayers, but the truth is the truth.”As both prepare for separate comebacks — Wilder vs. Chisora on April 4, Fury vs. Makhmudov on April 11 — the verbal sparring continues to dominate headlines.