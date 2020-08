FS1 Results: Milenicki, Santamaria Victorious

By Sean Crose

Recent high school graduate Vito Milenicki Jr impressed on the Fox Sports 1 PBC card in Los Angeles when the 5-0 fighter stopped the 3-1 Chris Rollins in violent fashion. After dropping his man in the second, Milenicki moved in once Rollins got back to his feet and immediately landed effectively. The referee wisely stopped the fight.

Afterwards, the 22-1 Mykal Fox faced the 10-1-1 Lucas Santamaria in a scheduled 10 round welterweight affair. Santamaria dropped his man in the first, but Fox was able to get up and survive the round. The fight ended up being an exciting battle, with each man giving it his all. Indeed, the action was sometimes quite furious.

The fight ultimately went to Santamaria by scores of 96-93, 97-92 and 99-90.