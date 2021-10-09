Frank Sanchez Decisions Efe Ajagba In Wilder-Fury 3 Co-main

By: Sean Crose

In the co-main of Saturday’s Fury-Wilder undercard, the 15-0 Efe Ajagba met the 18-0 Frank Sanchez in a scheduled 10 rounder in the heavyweight division. The opening round was essentially a feeling out process. Ajagba appeared a bit overly patient in the second. The third saw Ajagba pressure effectively, while Sanchez landed effectively. Sanchez continued to be slippery and to pot shot well in the fourth. The fifth and sixth essentially presented more of the same.

Ajagba went down hard in the seventh, but got up, even though Sanchez had hit him while he was down. There also appeared to be no count. By the eighth, it was clear Ajagba wasn’t able to crack Sanchez’ code. He kept moving forward in the ninth, however, and possibly won the tenth. Yet it was Sanchez who stepped out of the ring with a well deserved win from the judges.