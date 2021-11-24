Floyd Mayweather: “The Top Fighter In Boxing Right Now Is Terence Crawford, He Reminds Me Of A Young Floyd Mayweather”

By: Hans Themistode

Though he hasn’t officially fought in roughly five years, Floyd Mayweather still pays close attention to the current group of fighters.

During his prime, Mayweather found his name at the very top of virtually every pound for pound list. As the newly inducted Hall of Famer gazes upon every weight class and every current world champion, he believes he knows who has usurped him as the best fighter in the world.

“The top fighter in boxing right now, is Terence Crawford,” said Mayweather during an interview with FightHype.com.

The 34-year-old Omaha, Nebraska, native seemingly stamped his pound for pound status with the most significant victory of his career this past weekend. In front of a jam-packed crowd at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, Crawford took on former two-time titlist Shawn Porter.

With Crawford facing by far the most difficult opponent of his career, they fought on even terms throughout the first half of their contest. However, as their showdown began to unfold, Crawford took over down the stretch. In the tenth round, in particular, Crawford floored his man with a left uppercut within the first 15 seconds of the frame.

Porter, to his credit, rose to his feet moments later but would reconvene with the canvas shortly after before their contest was officially waved off. Considering the nature in which Crawford scored his decisive victory, coupled with his overall achievements, when Mayweather takes a long strong look at the 34-year-old, it’s as though he’s looking into a mirror.

“He’s raw talent, helluva fighter. He’s a mother f*cker. He reminds me of a young Floyd Mayweather, he can fight his ass off.”

For Crawford, his victory over Porter not only represents the most significant of his career but also, the end of an era.

For years now, Crawford has worked hand in hand with promotional company Top Rank and long-time promoter Bob Arum. However, with Crawford now becoming a promotional free agent following his stoppage win over Porter, the pound-for-pound star wasted no time in revealing his desire to move on.

“I’m pretty sure my decision is made already,” said Crawford following his victory this Saturday night. “Bob couldn’t secure me the [Errol] Spence fight when I was with him, so how is going to secure me the Spence fight when I’m not with him? I’m moving forward with my career right now and I wish everybody the best.”

Though Crawford revealed that he likely knows his next move, Mayweather, nevertheless, has thrown on his recruitment hat. With years spent at the top of the pound for pound list and with a career earning of approximately a billion dollars, more than any boxer in history, Mayweather is confident that under his Mayweather Promotions banner, Crawford could reach his true potential.

“Terence Crawford doesn’t have to be under my company for me to give a guy props. If he’s ever a free agent, I would love to work with him. If he’s free. I know what I can do to take him to that next level.”