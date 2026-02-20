Floyd Mayweather Returning To Professional Boxing

By: Sean Crose

After earning himself an extraordinary 50-0 record Floyd Mayweather is returning to professional boxing. Indeed it’s been announced that the 48 year old Mayweather has joined forces with CSI Sports/Fight Sports. After fighting Mike Tyson in a highly hyped exhibition bout in April, Mayweather will reportedly look for opponents to meet professionally in the prize ring.

“I still have what it takes to set more records in the sport of boxing ,” Mayweather stated, “from my upcoming Mike Tyson event to my next professional fight afterwards – no one will generate a bigger gate, have a larger global broadcast audience and generate more money with each event – than my events,”