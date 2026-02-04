Floyd Mayweather Files Lawsuit Against Showtime, Alleging $340 Million in Misappropriated Funds

In a stunning development in the world of boxing finance, legendary undefeated champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. has filed a lawsuit against Showtime Networks and its former president Stephen Espinoza, accusing them of aiding his ex-advisor Al Haymon in a scheme that allegedly cost him hundreds of millions of dollars.

Mayweather, who retired with a perfect 50-0 record and is widely regarded as one of the highest-earning athletes in history, claims in the suit filed in California that he generated over a billion dollars in career earnings. However, he alleges that a significant portion—specifically $340 million—remains “missing and unaccounted for” due to fraudulent activities orchestrated by Haymon, with substantial assistance from Showtime and Espinoza.

According to the complaint, Haymon, Mayweather’s longtime advisor for over a decade, misappropriated funds from several of the boxer’s marquee fights, including blockbuster pay-per-view events against Manny Pacquiao in 2015 and Conor McGregor in 2017. The lawsuit details how Showtime allegedly funneled payments owed directly to Mayweather into accounts controlled by Haymon, enabling the purported fraud.

The suit further claims that after Mayweather parted ways with Haymon and his new management team requested access to Showtime’s financial records, the network responded that the documents were either “lost in a flood” or otherwise inaccessible. This alleged stonewalling prompted Mayweather to pursue legal action to recover the funds.

Mayweather is seeking damages for aiding and abetting breach of fiduciary duty, civil conspiracy to commit fraud, conversion, and unjust enrichment. In addition to the $340 million in misappropriated earnings, he is also requesting punitive damages.

“Floyd is one of boxing’s biggest pay-per-view draws. He generated hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue for Showtime,” said Mayweather’s attorney, Bobby Samini, in a statement. “Mr. Mayweather now takes this fight to the courtroom to recover what he rightfully earned. Retiring undefeated at 50-0, Mr. Mayweather will go the distance in the courtroom just as he has in the ring.”

Showtime and Espinoza have been named as defendants, while Haymon is not being sued in this action. Attempts to reach Showtime and Espinoza for comment have not yet yielded a response.

This lawsuit adds another chapter to Mayweather’s post-retirement life, which has included exhibition bouts, business ventures, and occasional legal entanglements. As one of the sport’s most successful promoters and fighters, Mayweather’s claims highlight ongoing concerns about financial transparency in boxing’s high-stakes pay-per-view era.