Fighters First Resigns Justin Figueroa, Brian Norman, and Justin Pauldo

Fighters First Management, led by President Jolene Mizzone and CEO Adrian Clark, announced the re-signing of three boxing stars to their burgeoning stable at an Atlanta-area press conference on Tuesday.

The press conference featured WBO Welterweight World Champion Brian Norman Jr., top lightweight contender Justin Pauldo and rising star Justin Figueroa officially re-upping with Fighters First for multi-year contracts.

“It’s been an amazing journey building Fighters First and building these fighters up, and I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” said Clark.

“I have to say how proud I am of these three guys, because they’ve all been through adversity and they’ve handled it like champions,” said Mizzone. “We’ll go through more adversity, but we’re a family and we’re going to get through it together. These fightersare the most important thing and I thank them for having faith in us.”

Fresh off of making the first defense of his world title in March, Norman (27-0, 21 KOs) expressed his excitement to continue his meteoric rise in the sport with Fighters First Management, alongside his father and trainer, Brian Norman Sr.

“I appreciate Fighters First and everything they’ve done for me,” said Norman, who will make his second title defense on June 19 in Japan against Jin Sasaki. “It’s been a long but quick three years. We’ve faced adversity, but we’re still here. I wasn’t supposed to be where I’m at now, especially at the age I’m at. I’m a whole world champion right now and we’re still running. I’m still rising, so for the future, we can only imagine how far we’re gonna go.

“Jolene always has my best interest in mind and she’s always going to be real with me. Adrian is ‘Unc’ right here. He’s the one who’s taught me what this sport really is. It’s all about fighters first. It’s all about getting what you can out of boxing. He’s kept me on my ‘p’s and q’s’. I also owe so much to my father. We’ve been training since I was seven-years old. This is the dream that I pictured and that he made come true. I listened to him and you see where we’re at.”

Ranked inside the top 15 by both the WBC and WBO, Pauldo (18-2, 9 KOs) was announced to return to the ring on June 7 at an event to be announced in San Antonio, Texas. Having most recently scored an eighth-round knockout over former world champion Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov in February, Pauldo looks forward to continuing his path toward a world title with Fighters First.

“It’s been a pleasure to be a part of FightersFirst Management,” said Pauldo. “We’re gonna finish this year strong and we look forward to a lot of great fights in the lightweight division and becoming a world champion.”

A native of Atlantic City, New Jersey, where he’s become a popular draw in his hometown, Figueroa (12-0, 10 KOs) will next enter the ring on August 23 at a fight to be announced in San Antonio, Texas. Figueroa was last seen earning a second round stoppage of Mario Gaston Rios on March 22 in Atlantic City and will seek to prove his mettle as a contender with the help of Fighters First.

“These past three years with Fighters First have been a blessing,” said Figueroa. “To see where everyone here is at, is really amazing. I’ve been enjoying my career so far and I’m looking forward to what’s next. I have a great platform in Atlantic city and I’m really excited to see what the future holds.”

With these three fighters continuing their already rapid ascents in the sport guided by Fighters First Management, Norman believes that in the not so distant future, he won’t be the only fighter on stage with the title of world champion.

“The three of us have come up these last three years,” said Norman. “Pauldo and Figueroa are gonna be champions and we’re gonna have a lot more belts all lined up here.”

