“Fight Night Live” at Sands Event Center in Bethlehem

By: Ken Hissner

Marshall Kauffman’s King’s Promotions close out September at the Sands Event Center on Tuesday Night Fights “Fight Night Live”. The Matchmaker is Damian Ramos. There are TEN scheduled bouts.

“King’s Promotions are ecstatic about almost 200,000 views for our Sept. 14th show, especially on short notice”, said Marshall Kauffman of King’s Promotions. “We continue to be one of the busiest promoters anywhere and we’re excited to bring the best-quality boxing to fight fans on Facebook”, he added.

In the Main Event Super Lightweight Anthony Mercado 11-4 (10), of Philadelphia and Arecibo, PR, takes on Victor Vazquez, 10-4 (4), Yonkers, NY, over 8 rounds for the World Boxing Foundation Silver International Title.

Stephen “Scooter” Fulton, 13-0 (6), Philadelphia, PA, takes on Esteban Aqino, 12-5 (7), of La Romana, DR, over 8 rounds.

The following are all 6 rounds:

Heavyweight Joe Hanks, 22-2 (14), Newark, NJ, takes on Terrance Marba, 9-6 (7), St. Petersburg, FL.

Super Welterweight southpaw Erik Spring, 10-2-2 (1), Reading, PA, takes on James Robinson, 5-11-5 (1), York, PA.

Heavyweight Colby Madison, 6-0-2 (4), Owings Mills, MD, takes on Jamaica’s Nicoy Clarke, 2-1 (0), Jersey City, NJ.

Heavyweight Michael Polite Coffie, 3-0 (2), Brooklyn, NY, takes on Curtis Head, 4-2 (3), Southfield, MI.

Super Lightweight Kenny Robles, 3-1 (1), Staten Island, NY, takes on southpaw Corey Gulley, 2-2-2 (0), Killeen, TX.

Super Bantamweight Raeese Aleem, 11-0 (5), Las Vegas, NV, takes on Alcides Santiago, 6-2 (5), Arecebo, PR.

Middleweight Money Powell IV, 7-0 (4), Ft. Mitchell, AL, takes on Marcus Washington, 4-1 (1), Toledo, OH.

Featherweight Martino Jules, 4-0 (0), Allentown, PA, takes on Felix Rosa, 1-0 (0), DR, over 4 rounds.

On Line: https://www.facebook.com/FaceFIGHTNIGHTLIVE/