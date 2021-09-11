Evander Holyfield Knocked Out In First Round By Vitor Belfort

By: Sean Crose

Former all time great Evander Holyfield returned to the ring on Saturday night to face former UFC great Vitor Belfort in the main event of a Pay Per View Triller card that aired live from Miami’s Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Oscar De La Hoya was supposed to be facing Belfort, but a case of Covid kept him out. In stepped Holyfield – at the eleventh hour.

It proved to be a bad idea. Vitor rocked the 58 year old legend early, then banged away until Holyfield went down. Being a warrior, Holyfield got up, but was then sent down again. The referee then wisely stopped the fight.

“That was not Evander Holyfield,” said former President Donald Trump from the broadcast booth.