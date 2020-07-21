ESPN Boxing Results: Oscar Valdez Struggles in Stoppage Win Over Jayson Velez

Oscar Valdez vs Jayson Velez

Oscar Valdez (28-0, 22 KOs) was given the solo spotlight tonight at the MGM Grand Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada. His dance partner on the night in Jayson Velez (29-7-1, 21, KOs) was thought to be nothing more then a durable opponent who would fold when the going go tough.

However, Velez had other ideas. Valdez had a difficult time finding his rhythm and was consistently hit with shots during the early going. His struggles didn’t last long though, as he began to bully his way on the inside.

Up until the tenth and final round, their contest was extremely competitive. With that being said, Valdez refused to take a chance on the judges scorecards and ended the night early with two knockdowns which forced the referee to step in and put a halt to the contest.

Isaac Dogboe vs Chris Avalos

Isaac Dogboe (21-2, 14 KOs) was built up to be a star in the sport of boxing after grabbing the WBO super bantamweight title from Jessie Magdaleno. His career however, took a turn for the worse after back to back losses to Emanuel Navarrete.

With a win tonight over Chris Avalos (27-8, 20 KOs) tonight at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, Dogboe found himself back in the winners circle.

Dogboe’s performance was one sided all night as Avalos had no answers and was ultimately stopped in the 8th and final round.

Elvis Rodriguez vs Dennis Okoth

Unsurprisingly, Elvis Rodriguez (8-0-1, 8 KOs) scored another knockout victory. This time, his explosive talents were used on journeymen Dennis Okoth (4-4-1, 2 KOs).

Okoth was quickly overwhelmed and found himself staring up at the ceiling lights as a straight left hand sent him down and out in the second round.

Kim Clavel vs Natalie Gonzalez

Kim Clavel (12-0, 2 KOs) made it look easy tonight against Natalie Gonzalez (6-1, 1 KO). Their contest took place at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The ESPY award winner was in complete control from the opening bell. She consistently landed punches on her opponent while evading the attack coming on the other side of the ring. After eight one sided rounds, Clavel walked away with the unanimous decision victory. The final scorecards turned in by the judges were as followed: 80-72 across the board.

Edgar Berlanga vs Eric Moon

If you blinked during the co main event of Edgar Berlanga (14-0, 14 KOs) vs Eric Moon (11-3, 6 KOs), then there’s a good chance you missed the entire contest.

Berlanga needed just a few seconds to get rid of his man. He pushed Moon back into the corner and poured on the power shots. It didn’t take long for Moon to fall, and when he did, it was painful.

Once he hit the canvas, the contest was called off shortly after.