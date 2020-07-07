ESPN Boxing Results: Jose Zepeda Wins Lackluster Affair Against Kendo Castaneda

Jose Zepeda vs Kendo Castaneda

Jose Zepeda (32-2, 25 KOs) continued his march towards another title fight with a one sided, but not overly impressive win over Kendo Castaneda (17-2, 8 KOs).

Zepeda started off the night strong as he landed fast combinations both downstairs and to the head. During the second half however, he played it safe as he moved around the ring far more than expected.

The former title challengers safe approach worked in his favor though as he awarded the unanimous decision victory.

Andy Vences vs Luis Lopez

Andy Vences once again found himself on the wrong end of a decision at the end of ten rounds. His opponent on the night in Luis Lopez came into the contest as a huge underdog but was undeterred.

Lopez fought a smart fight on the night. He threw combinations and pushed his man back for much of the contest. In the sixth round, Lopez smelled blood in the water as he had his man in serious trouble. Vences however, managed to weather the storm and made it to the final bell.

At the end of ten rounds, both men were convinced that they did enough to pull out the victory as they simultaneously rose their hands in the air. The judges scoring the contest had a difficult time choosing a winner, but in the end, they handed Luis Lopez the victory via split decision. The final scores were as followed: 96-94 for Vences and two scores of 96-94 for Lopez

Gabriel Muratalla vs Sergio Lopez

For the first time in the career of Gabriel Muratalla, he went to the judges scorecards. Sergio Lopez extended his man more than usual, but the results were still the same as Muratalla cruised to a unanimous decision victory.

The school teacher by day and fighter by night outclassed his opponent over the course of 12 rounds as all three judges handed Muratalla the unanimous decision victory.

Andres Cortes vs Alejandro Salinas

Lightweight prospect Andres Cortes found himself in a difficult position tonight. He was bloodied, battered and knocked down during the early part of his contest against Alejandro Salinas.

While it wold have been easy for Cortes to say to himself that tonight was not his night, he simply fought harder. Cortes has brawled throughout most of his career, but tonight Salinas met him in the middle of the ring and threw shot after. Although he had success early on, Cortes made the adjustment and picked his man apart during the second half of the fight.

At the end of eight rounds, all three judges scoring the contest allowed the undefeated fighter in Andres Cortes to leave the ring with his perfect record intact. The final scores were as followed: 76-75, 79-73, 77-74.