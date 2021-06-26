Listen Now:  
Erickson Lubin Violently Stops Jeison Rosario In The Sixth

Posted on 06/26/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Both men desperately wanted it. For both Erickson Lubin and Jeison Rosario, it was a chance to move past the shadow that has been cast over their careers by Jermell Charlo. With the current unified champion holding wins against both men, they attempted to move past their one-sided knockout losses and get on the championship track.

For Erickson Lubin, he did just that.

As the crowd began filling the State Farm Arena, in Atlanta Georgia, they could barely stay in their seats. Both men walked to the center of the ring and attempted to take control. In the opening two rounds, it was clear that Lubin had the clear edge in terms of overall boxing. The Florida native seemingly breezed through the first two rounds before dominating the third round. On several occasions, the highly-rated contender landed several flush shots which had Rosario on shaky legs.

As Rosario walked back to his seat at the end of the round, the former unified titlist at 154 pounds was visibly shaken. He stumbled mightily and breathed in deeply as he took a seat. As the crowd at State Farm Arena rose to their feet in the following round in anticipation of a knockout win for Lubin, Rosario had something to say about. The Dominican Republic native stormed back in the fourth round and took clear control.

Much like Lubin’s shot at the end of the third which had his man visibly rattled, he was now on the receiving end of a similar blow. Rosario landed a clean right hand which had Lubin shaken.

Trainer Kevin Cunningham tore into Lubin once he returned to the corner and implored him to follow the game plan. As the start of the fifth began, he did just that, Lubin went back to his jab which was effective for him in the early going.

In the sixth, after attacking Rosario’s midsection several times over, Lubin finally found the shot he was looking for as Rosario crumbled to the floor. While he managed to return to his feet, Lubin went right back to the well and attacked the body again. No longer able to withstand the punishment, Rosario fell to his knees once again, this time for good.

With the win, Lubin will officially move into the mandated title position for the WBC.

