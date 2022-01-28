Eddy Reynoso Open To Canelo Vs. Golovkin Trilogy: “If He Wants He Can Come Up, Saul Can’t Go Down”

By: Hans Themistode

Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will be forever linked.

In 2017, after spending years calling out the Mexican star, Golovkin and Alvarez officially squared off. Following the conclusion of 12 rounds, Golovkin believed that he would be awarded a unanimous decision victory. However, the Kazakhstan monster was stunned at the final outcome, as he was forced to settle for a split decision draw.

One year later, the two opted to do it again. Much like their first contest, both Golovkin and Alvarez fought tooth and nail for 12 complete rounds. Once more, Golovkin was left dumbfounded at the final result, as the former unified middleweight champion was given the first defeat of his illustrious career.

Since locking horns nearly five years ago, both men have gone their separate ways. In the case of Golovkin, he’s remained at 160 pounds. In the process, he reclaimed one of his middleweight titles following his unanimous decision victory over Sergiy Derevyanchenko.

While Golovkin has continued to be a force at 160 pounds, Alvarez, on the other hand, has moved up and down the scales. With a win over Sergey Kovalev in 2019, Alvarez nabbed the WBO light heavyweight title. Ultimately, Alvarez’s 175 pound title run was a transient one.

For the better part of the past year, Alvarez has competed exclusively at 168 pounds. With the Mexican star scoring conclusive knockouts against Billy Joe Saunders and Caleb Plant, Alvarez became the first undisputed super middleweight champion of all time.

Though both Golovkin and Alvarez will always be joined at the hip, Golovkin believes the two still have unfinished business. In fact, Eddy Reynoso, Alvarez’s trainer and manager, recently revealed that Golovkin attempted to lure Alvarez back into the ring.

“Let’s see if something can happen in May or September,” said Reynoso during an interview with Fight Hub TV. “Truth is, Golovkin has raised his hand recently to fight against Canelo. There’s intent there for a trilogy.”

As reported by Mike Coppinger of ESPN, promoter Eddie Hearn has recently attempted to aid Golovkin in pursue of Alvarez. Following a one-fight offer from PBC’s Al Haymon to face WBC middleweight titlist Jermall Charlo, Hearn extended a two-fight offer to Alvarez shortly after.

The Mexican star would first face off against WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol in early May and would subsequently take on Golovkin in September.

By all accounts, Reynoso has shown an interest in rekindling Alvarez’s rivalry with Golovkin. However, while Reynoso is willing to sit down and discuss a possible deal, he reveals that Alvarez will only face Golovkin under one condition.

“Yeah, 168. If he wants he can come up. Saul can’t go down”