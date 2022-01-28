Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Eddy Reynoso Open To Canelo Vs. Golovkin Trilogy: “If He Wants He Can Come Up, Saul Can’t Go Down”

Posted on 01/28/2022

By: Hans Themistode

Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will be forever linked.

In 2017, after spending years calling out the Mexican star, Golovkin and Alvarez officially squared off. Following the conclusion of 12 rounds, Golovkin believed that he would be awarded a unanimous decision victory. However, the Kazakhstan monster was stunned at the final outcome, as he was forced to settle for a split decision draw.

One year later, the two opted to do it again. Much like their first contest, both Golovkin and Alvarez fought tooth and nail for 12 complete rounds. Once more, Golovkin was left dumbfounded at the final result, as the former unified middleweight champion was given the first defeat of his illustrious career.

Since locking horns nearly five years ago, both men have gone their separate ways. In the case of Golovkin, he’s remained at 160 pounds. In the process, he reclaimed one of his middleweight titles following his unanimous decision victory over Sergiy Derevyanchenko.

While Golovkin has continued to be a force at 160 pounds, Alvarez, on the other hand, has moved up and down the scales. With a win over Sergey Kovalev in 2019, Alvarez nabbed the WBO light heavyweight title. Ultimately, Alvarez’s 175 pound title run was a transient one.

For the better part of the past year, Alvarez has competed exclusively at 168 pounds. With the Mexican star scoring conclusive knockouts against Billy Joe Saunders and Caleb Plant, Alvarez became the first undisputed super middleweight champion of all time.

Though both Golovkin and Alvarez will always be joined at the hip, Golovkin believes the two still have unfinished business. In fact, Eddy Reynoso, Alvarez’s trainer and manager, recently revealed that Golovkin attempted to lure Alvarez back into the ring.

“Let’s see if something can happen in May or September,” said Reynoso during an interview with Fight Hub TV. “Truth is, Golovkin has raised his hand recently to fight against Canelo. There’s intent there for a trilogy.”

As reported by Mike Coppinger of ESPN, promoter Eddie Hearn has recently attempted to aid Golovkin in pursue of Alvarez. Following a one-fight offer from PBC’s Al Haymon to face WBC middleweight titlist Jermall Charlo, Hearn extended a two-fight offer to Alvarez shortly after.

The Mexican star would first face off against WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol in early May and would subsequently take on Golovkin in September.

By all accounts, Reynoso has shown an interest in rekindling Alvarez’s rivalry with Golovkin. However, while Reynoso is willing to sit down and discuss a possible deal, he reveals that Alvarez will only face Golovkin under one condition.

“Yeah, 168. If he wants he can come up. Saul can’t go down”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Paulie Malignaggi On Gervonta Davis: “Very Good Fighter But He Is Not A World Champion In Multiple Weight Classes”
January 25th
With Her Spark Returning, Heather Hardy Has Her Eyes Set On Championship Glory
January 25th
Gary Russell Jr. Opens Up On Mark Magsayo Pre-fight Injury: “During The Fight, I’m Sure People Will Be Able To See Something”
January 22nd
An Injured Gary Russell Jr Loses His Crown To Mark Magsayo
January 23rd
Paulie Malignaggi Views Terence Crawford As A Nearly Flawless Fighter: "It’s Really Hard To Pick A Mistake In His Style"
January 23rd

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend