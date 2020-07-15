Eddie Hearn Will Host August 15th Event in The Middle of The Tulsa Streets

By: Hans Themistode

Matchroom boxing and promoter Eddie Hearn are simply not interested in the norm.

With COVID-19 still forcing fans out of arenas, Hearn has taken this time to get creative. While promoters such as Bob Arum have hosted events inside of empty venues, Hearn has let out a deep yawn.

The worldwide pandemic has allowed him to think outside of the box and come up with different ideas.

Roughly one month ago, Hearn announced “Fight Camp.” The site in which his August events will take place will be right outside of his Matchroom headquarters. The venue has been completely revamped and now contains an outdoor ring.

Now, only one month later, he’s placed another creative idea on the table. On August 15th, Hearn has taken over the streets of Tulsa Oklahoma. Literally.

COVID-19 has turned streets everywhere into a desolate area. And while the roads are emptier now then ever before, the 4th and 6th intersection of S. Boston Ave, in downtown Tulsa will be buzzing due to a special event.

Right in the center of the street, a boxing ring will be present and championship fights will be held.

Fans will not be allowed to attend the event, and social distancing protocols will be followed, but fights will take place in the middle of the street.

“We are taking elite World Championship boxing to the streets in Tulsa!” said Hearn on a recent Matchroom press release. “For our return in the US we wanted to stage something as unique, ambitious and spectacular as we have with Fight Camp at Matchroom HQ in the UK, and I believe that’s exactly what we have in Oklahoma. We had so many options and offers on the table for our return on August 15 from coast-to-coast. But I’m just not a believer in boxing in a studio setting. The fighters and the sport deserve more than that.”

“Tulsa shared our vision of wanting to create something special. I am thrilled to be working with the Mayor’s office, Joe Miller at the Oklahoma State Athletic Commission and Tony and Bryce Holden on bringing a thrilling fight night to the city.”

Kicking off Hearn’s outside event will be two championship showdowns as Julio Cesar Marinez (16-1, 12 KOs) puts his flyweight title on the line in the main event against number one contender McWilliams Arroyo (20-4, 15 KOs). Co main eventing will be the undisputed welterweight champion Cecilia Brækhus (36-0, 9 KOs) against Jessica McCaskill (8-2, 3 KOs).

“With explosive Mexican Martinez defending his World title against Puerto Rico’s Arroyo, the undisputed Welterweight battle between Braekhus and McCaskill, Uzbek star Giyasov and talents Ababiy, Ford and debutant Castro, this is a line-up that could stop traffic – so we’ve done exactly that!”

