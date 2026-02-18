Eddie Hearn Fires Back at Dana White in Escalating Promoter Feud

November 12, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio; Eddie Hearn, Chairman of Matchroom Sport, with Montana Love after his disqualification loss to Stevie Spark at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

The rivalry between boxing promoter Eddie Hearn and UFC president Dana White has intensified, with Hearn delivering a sharp rebuttal to White’s recent jabs. In a clip from an interview on The Stomping Ground, shared widely on X (formerly Twitter), Hearn addressed White’s comments mocking him for working under his father, Barry Hearn, at Matchroom Boxing.

White, who recently launched Zuffa Boxing under the TKO umbrella, had criticized Hearn during a press event, saying, “Eddie Hearn works for his dad.” Hearn didn’t hold back in his response, flipping the script on White’s career trajectory and current affiliations.

In the video, Hearn stated: “Yes, I do work for my dad. But guess what? Dana White has worked for his daddy for a long time, the Fertitta brothers. That’s who he worked for. And right now, Dana White’s got a new daddy, and his name is Turki Alalshikh. His new daddy and he has got to do whatever he’s told because he works for TKO which is owned by Endeavor and the Saudis and Turki Alalshikh. So it took him a nanosecond to get personal but that’s because right now he’s right at the bottom of the pile in terms of quality as a boxing promoter.”

The comments reference White’s early days with the UFC, which was purchased by the Fertitta brothers in 2001, and his current role under TKO Group Holdings, a merger of UFC and WWE owned by Endeavor. Turki Alalshikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, has been a key figure in funding major boxing events through Riyadh Season, influencing promotions across the sport.

This exchange comes amid White’s push into boxing, including Zuffa Boxing’s inaugural event and proposals to amend the Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act. Hearn, whose Matchroom has promoted stars like Anthony Joshua and Canelo Alvarez, has previously questioned White’s motives and the quality of his events.

The feud has sparked reactions from fans and industry insiders. On X, users praised Hearn’s clapback, with one noting, “Eddie vs Dana is going to be so electric these next 5 years.” Others pointed out perceived hypocrisies, such as White’s own history of working under investors.

As both promoters vie for dominance in combat sports, this back-and-forth could signal more collaborations—or conflicts—ahead, especially with Saudi involvement reshaping the landscape. For now, the gloves are off in the promoter’s ring.