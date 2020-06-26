Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin Headline August Summer Schedule For Matchroom’s “Fight Camp”

By: Hans Themistode

Promoter Eddie Hearn has sat back and watched from the sidelines long enough.

Together with Matchroom promotions, they have announced the release of their August schedule. Much like promoter Bob Arum and his unique Top Rank “Summer Series,” which airs shows a minimum of twice per week, Hearn has created something different as well.

August 8, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Eddie Hearn speaks at the press conference announcing the October 6, 2018 Matchroom Boxing USA card at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing USA

Unlike other boxing events, Fight Camp will not take place inside of an empty arena, instead, fights will be staged in Brentwood, Essex in the United Kingdom, at the Matchroom headquarters.

Hearn has spent several months renovating the area and it appears he is now ready to host live boxing events.

Headlining the first card which will take place on August 1st, will be Jr Middleweight contender Sam Eggington as he takes on Ted Cheeseman. Also on the card will be James Tennyson as he looks to take out Gavin Gwynne. Details for the entire card can be found below.

–Sam Eggington (28-6, 17 KOs) vs Ted Cheeseman (15-2-1, 9 KOs)

-James Tennyson (26-3, 22 KOs) vs Gavin Gwynne (12-1, 2 KOs)

-Jordan Gill (24-1 KOs) vs Reece Bellotti (14-3, 12 KOs)

–Fabio Wardley (8-0, KOs) vs Simon Vallily (17-2-1, KOs)

–Dalton Smith (5-0, 4 KOs) vs Nathan Bennett (9-1, 2 KOs)

“Eddie Hearn has supplied a sizzling summer schedule in August,” said head of boxing development for Sky Sports Adam Smith. “Starting with three Sky Sports shows packed with British talent. Sam Eggington against Ted Cheeseman should be a classic clash, while the exciting trio of Jordan Gill, Fabio Wardley and Dalton Smith will be eager to impress.”

Next up for the second week of “Fight Camp” will be WBC and IBO super featherweight champion Terri Harper as she places her titles on the lines against Natasha Jones. Also putting their undefeated records on the line will be a trio of prospects in Nathan Thorley, Aqib Fiaz and Hopey Price. Checkout who they’ll be taking on along with the entire night of action below.

–Terri Harper (10-0, 5 KOs) vs Natasha Jones (9-1, 7 KOs)

–Chris Billam-Smith (10-1, 9 KOs) vs Nathan Thorley (14-0, 6 KOs)

–Anthony Fowler (12-1, 9 KOs) vs Adam Harper (9-1)

–Aqib Fiaz (5-0) vs Kane Baker (13-6)

–Hopey Price (2-0, 1 KO) vs TBA

“Terri Harper has already endeared herself to fight fans with her remarkable success story,” said Smith “But Natasha Jones is a genuine threat as we return to Matchroom HQ with a high-class World Title fight. Anthony Fowler and Chris Billam-Smith have big ambitions and cannot afford slip-ups on the same bill.”

Felix Cash grabs week three by the horns when he main events against Jason Welborn. Zelfa Barrett on the other hand, hopes to make it five wins in a row when he takes on Eric Donovan. The full line up of week three can be found by scrolling below.

–Felix Cash (12-0, 8 KOs) vs Jason Welborn (24-8, 7 KOs)

–Zelfa Barrett (23-1, 14 KOs) vs Eric Donovan (12-0, 8 KOs)

–Kieron Conway (14-1-1, 3 KOs) vs Navid Mansouri (20-3-2, 6 KOs)

–Shannon Courtenay (5-0, 2 KOs) vs Rachel Ball (5-1)

-John Docherty (8-0, 6 KOs) vs TBA

“Felix Cash defends his Commonwealth belt against the dangerous Jason Welborn on our third action-packed show. We’ll get another chance to see Shannon Courtenay in action – she is a rising talent with an entertaining style – and it’s a perfect platform for Kieron Conway and Zelfa Barrett to showcase their skills.”

The previous three shows will bring us to what “Fight Camp” is considering their biggest show of them all. WBC Interim heavyweight titlist Dillian Whyte hopes to knock off another big name when he takes on Alexander Povetkin. The former gold medal winner is fresh off a split decision draw in his last contest against Michael Hunter, and at the soon to be age of 41, time isn’t on his side if he hopes to gain a third crack at a world title.

In addition to the main event, undisputed Lightweight world champion Katie Taylor returns against an opponent yet to be named. Her original opponent, seven division world champion Amanda Serrano, opted against facing Taylor for financial reasons amongst many.

Check out below for the full line up of Fight Camp week four.

–Dillian Whyte (27-1, 18 KOs) vs Alexander Povetkin (35-2-1, 24 KOs)

–Martin Bakole (15-1) v. Sergey Kuzmin (15-1)

–Luther Clay (13-1) v. Chris Kongo (11-0)

–Katie Taylor (15-0, 6 KOs) vs TBA

“Fight Camp ends with fireworks as Dillian Whyte risks his World Title ambitions against the big-hitting Alexander Povetkin, live on Sky Sports Box Office. Katie Taylor can cement her status as one of the sport’s finest fighters when she returns to action on another fantastic bill. We’re back with a red-hot line-up of live boxing!”

Fans hoping to catch the event can tune into Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN for those who are based in the US.