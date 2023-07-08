Diego Pacheco Stops Manuel Gallegos In Four

By: Sean Crose

DAZN presented some interesting boxing live from Monterrey, Mexico’s Cintermex on Friday night. The main event was a super middleweight throw down between rising contender Diego Pacheco and hard hitting Manuel Gallegos. The fight, which was scheduled for ten, was mainly seen as a showcase for the undefeated, 18-0 Pacheco, though the 9-1-1 Gallegos was seen as being a young, and exciting opponent. On paper, at least, the fight was no walk in the park for Los Angeles’ Pacheco. With that being said, Pacheco was able to finish Gallegos off before the midpoint of the fight, dropping and stopping his man in the fourth.

Considering the fact that Gallegos was solid competition for Pacheco at this point in Pacheco’s career, the 22 year old’s win was greeted with nods of approval. He’s in an extremely challenging division, of course, one featuring the likes of Canelo Alvarez, David Benavidez, and Caleb Plant among others. Still, being a member of boxing’s new breed, Pacheco is being viewed as a fighter to watch. Suffice to say, promoter – and Matchroom Promotions honcho – Eddie Hearn was happy with Friday night’s result. He now hopes to set his fighter up with another match this year, reportedly one against a contender in the top twenty of the division.