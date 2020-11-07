Devin Haney Wins One Sided Snooze Fest Against Yuriorkis Gamboa

Devin Haney vs Yuriorkis Gamboa

It wasn’t the performance that WBC lightweight titlist Devin Haney was hoping for but the 21 year old got the job done.

In the main event slot at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, Haney (25-0, 15 KOs) cruised to a one-sided win.

During the build up of their contest, the California native was adamant in his desire to punish Gamboa before ultimately stopping him. Yet, the soon to be 39 year proved that he was much more difficult to deal with then expected.

Still, he may not have gotten the stoppage victory but as indicated by the judges, their contest was one way traffic.

The final scorecards were as followed: 118-109 and two scores of 120-107 for the remaining two judges.

Rydell Booker vs Filip Hrgovic

Knockout win number ten in the career of Filip Hrgovic came in particularly explosive fashion.

Heavyweight journeymen in Rydell Booker (26-4, 13 KOs) came into his contest against Hrgovic (12-0, 10 KOs) with a sly smile on his face as he believed the heavyweight prospect was biting off more then he can chew. With that being said, Hrgovic wiped the smile away from his face with a one sided beating.

With four one sided rounds already in the bank, including a second round knockdown, the referee mercifully stepped in to stop their contest as a lethargic Booker sulked back to his corner following the decision.

Zhilei Zhang vs Devin Vargas

Zhilei Zhang (22-0, 17 KOs) may be long in the tooth at 37, but it appears as though he won’t be going anywhere, anytime soon. The Chinese native brought the heat right to his opponent in Devin Vargas (22-7, 9 KOs) from the opening bell.

The six feet six Zhang landed punches in bunches within the first few seconds as his opponent retreated. Although the rounds ticked by, they all looked the same as Zhang was dominant. In the fourth round however, a left, right combination ended the night as Vargas fell flat on his back. He immediately pointed to his knee as he was counted out.

With the win, promoter Eddie Hearn is hoping to match Zhang with fringe contender Dereck Chisora in 2021.

Reshat Mati vs Marcos Mojica

Make that four straight knockout wins for welterweight prospect Reshat Mati (8-0, 6 KOs). The 22 year old from Staten Island New York, wasted little time in attacking Marcos Mojica (17-6-2, 13 KOs) at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

A three punch combination from Mati was punctuated with a left hook that sent his man to the ground in the opening round. The 35 year old shrugged off the hit and climbed back to his feet and finished the round. Yet, his resiliency pushed beyond its limits in the following round as Mati landed a left uppercut that ended their contest soon after.

Raymond Ford vs Rafael Reyes

The young career of undefeated featherweight prospect Raymond Ford (7-0, 3 KOs) is going exactly how he hoped. The 21 year old made an immediate statement against fringe contender Rafael Reyes (19-11, 10 KOs) at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

After a first round knockdown, Reyes regrouped in the second. However, he once again found himself on the canvas in the third round. Although he was able to beat the count, it didn’t take long for the referee to step in and call a halt to their contest soon after.