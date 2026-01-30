Deontay Wilder vs. Derek Chisora: Blockbuster Heavyweight Clash Officially Set for April 4 at London’s O2 Arena

In a major development for the heavyweight division, former WBC world champion Deontay Wilder and British veteran Derek Chisora have officially signed contracts for a highly anticipated showdown. The fight, billed as an explosive clash of knockout powerhouses, is now locked in for April 4, 2026, at the iconic O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom.

The bout marks a milestone for Chisora, who will enter his 50th professional fight—a number he has previously indicated could signal the end of his storied career. The 42-year-old “War” Chisora, known for his relentless pressure and durability, views this as a defining moment to cap off decades in the ring. Wilder, the “Bronze Bomber,” brings his devastating punching power (with 43 of his 44 wins by KO) and a hunger to reclaim elite status after recent setbacks.

Promotion is handled by MF Pro, led by brothers Kalle and Nisse Sauerland, in co-promotion with Queensberry Promotions. The event has generated massive interest, leading to a broadcast rights shift: it will air live and exclusively worldwide on DAZN, after initial plans pointed toward Sky Sports Box Office. This change reflects the global demand for the matchup.

Queensberry Promotions confirmed the news directly, stating: “It’s DONE! WAR mode activated as Derek Chisora and Deontay Wilder meet in London on April 4 💥 #ChisoraWilder | April 4 | London | Exclusively live on @DAZNBoxing.”

Chisora made the moment personal by FaceTiming Wilder while signing his contract, sharing the clip and declaring “Last man standing 50 done.” Wilder responded enthusiastically, signaling both fighters are fully committed.

The fight represents a detour for Wilder, who had been linked to bigger names like unified champion Oleksandr Usyk. Instead, this serves as a high-stakes return to action against a proven, dangerous opponent. Chisora, coming off strong performances, promises fireworks in what could be his retirement bout.

Key Fight Details:

• Date: Saturday, April 4, 2026

• Venue: The O2 Arena, London, UK

• Broadcast: Exclusively live on DAZN (worldwide)

• Promoters: MF Pro (Kalle & Nisse Sauerland) co-promoted by Queensberry Promotions

• Division: Heavyweight

• Rounds: Expected 12 (subject to final confirmation)

• Significance: Chisora’s potential farewell fight; a win could propel either man back into title contention talks.