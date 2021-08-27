Deontay Wilder Trainer Malik Scott: “Deontay Will Knock Fury Out Inside Of Five Rounds”

By: Sean Crose

“I’ve never seen Fury fight and say: ‘Wow he is unbeatable’.”

So Deontay Wilder trainer Malik Scott told Sky Sports on the subject of WBC and lineal heavyweight champ Tyson Fury. Wilder, of course, is going to face Fury in the ring for the third time on October 9th. The first fight ended in a controversial draw, the second ended with a member of Wilder’s team throwing in the towel in the seventh. Now, heading into the third go round with Fury, Wilder has employed Scott to lead his camp. Scott feels Wilder will take Fury out in grand fashion.

“Fury fights with his hands down, at times with his chin up, at times he comes forwards, at times he is close with his hands down,” said Scott. “He has been knocked down by guys who hit less hard than Deontay. He is very vulnerable.” Not that Scott feels Fury isn’t any good. The man simply doesn’t think Fury has what it takes to win two in a row against his fighter. “On his best day,” Scott told Sky, “he looks good but still looks beatable.” As far as Scott is concerned, Wilder is now a different fighter than he was the last time he fought Fury.

“This Deontay would knock out the old Deontay in two rounds. He is 10 times more focused, training 100 times harder,” said Scott. “It is a violent camp. His mentality is very violent…this will be the best version of Deontay Wilder that you have ever seen.” Scott feels his fighter has been underrated. “They underestimate his IQ,” he says of Wilder. “He is not some big, dumb guy who just throws a right hand.” Some see Wilder as being, well, wild in the ring, at least when it comes to throwing his powerful shots. “There is method to his madness,” Scott says.

As for Fury, the man has just gotten over a scare after the birth of his sixth child. With the baby fortunately now appearing to be in better condition, the towering Englishman is looking forward to return to America for training. The third match between he and Wilder has been a long time coming. Between two Covid-based delays and over a year and a half of waiting, what may well be the final meeting between the two fighters looks to actually be coming to fruition. Scott, for one, is eager for the opening bell to sound.

“Deontay will knock Fury out inside of five rounds,” he told Sky.