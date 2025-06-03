Deontay Wilder Returns to the Ring June 27

Global Combat Collective (GCC) proudly announces Legacy Reloaded, an electrifying night of world-class boxing headlined by the return of former WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder, as he takes on rising powerhouse Tyrrell Herndon in a must-see heavyweight clash. The event will take place on Friday, June 27, 2025, at Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

The event will be distributed by BLK Prime and Integrated Sports across the United States and Canada live on Cable, Satellite, and Digital Pay-Per-View via iN DEMAND, DIRECTV, DISH, Bell TV, Rogers, fubo, and PPV.com, priced at $24.95. Additionally, it will be available for streaming via Digital PPV on BLKPrime.com. The pay-per-view broadcast begins at 9:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. CT.

This fight night marks a monumental chapter in Wilder’s storied career, offering fans a ringside view of his legendary power and presence. The event also features an explosive co-main event starring Wilder’s dynamic stablemate Deon Nicholson, along with a full undercard spotlighting emerging talent from Wichita and beyond.

“We are beyond excited to bring Legacy Reloaded to Wichita and give fans an unforgettable night of boxing,” said Nelson Lopez Jr., CEO and Founder of Global Combat Collective. “Deontay Wilder’s return is something the entire boxing world has been waiting for, and with Tyrell Herndon in the opposite corner, this fight is going to be explosive.”

Joshua Chasse, President of GCC, added, “This is more than a fight—it’s a celebration of champions and a platform for the future of combat sports. Legacy Reloaded is going to redefine what fight nights look like.”

Doug Jacobs, President of Integrated Sports, stated, “We’re thrilled to be partnering with BLK Prime once again to bring Deontay Wilder’s return to fans across North America. This is exactly the kind of high-octane, star-driven event that makes Pay-Per-View special. Wilder is a true knockout artist, and this card is stacked with talent from top to bottom.”

As part of the evening, fans can also enjoy exclusive behind-the-scenes access, special content, and high-octane matchups that promise to deliver non stop excitement.