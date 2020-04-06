Daniel Jacobs Admits Gabe Rosado: “Been Annoying The Hell Out of Me”

By: Hans Themistode

The options are seemingly endless for former Middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs.

After a competitive loss to Canelo Alvarez in September of 2019, Jacobs ditched the 160 pound division and opted for comfortability at 168. The results so far have been exactly what he was hoping for as he stopped Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in the fifth round of their contest in December of 2019.

Now that Jacobs has gotten his feet wet, he’s looking to jump into the deep end. But before he does, he is contemplating taking on a lesser name in the division.

“As far as right now, it’s this little, little weasel that is in my little spine and that I can’t get out,” Jacobs told Hearn during an Instagram Live interview. “And his name is Gabe Rosado. He’s been annoying the hell out of me. Lord have mercy, this guy, man. So, I don’t know.”

For Rosado, he’s had himself a tough road over the past few years. You can easily make the argument that he’s fought the stiffest competition of just about anyone. Bouts with Alfredo Angulo, Gennadiy Golovkin, Peter Quillin, Jermell Charlo and Willie Monroe Jr proves that point.

With no big name fighters looking in the direction of Rosado, mostly because of his 12 losses, he’s resorted to trash talk. During the past year, Rosado has called out Jacobs at every turn. It isn’t exactly surprising considering Rosado doesn’t seem to like anyone in or around his weight class. But his war of words has gotten the attention of Jacobs.

Call it just business. That’s usually all it is. But Jacobs has other ideas.

“I just think it’s a little envy and it’s a little jealousy,” Jacobs said. “You know, I remember him saying something as far as when I was commentating, trying to say I’m trying to be a fake Andre Ward. But I’m a versatile man. I can do many things. You know, and I think that because he’s a gatekeeper. I think, you know, it doesn’t sit well with him because we all came up together. And for me to surpass him the way that I am and the way that his career has gone, he has to go other routes to get a fight.”

“And what fans don’t understand, you know, we all wanna do it for the fans, as far as picking the best fights. But sometimes there’s the personal fights that you wanna be able to get out. And it’s gonna make a good fight as well. So for me, I’m just looking at this fight, you know, like lamb chops right now, cuz he’s food.”