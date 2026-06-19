Moses Itauma will face Filip Hrgovic at The O2 in London on Saturday, August 29, in a heavyweight bout scheduled to air live on DAZN pay-per-view, the promoters announced.

Itauma, 21, enters unbeaten at 14-0 with 12 knockouts and holds the WBO Intercontinental, WBA International, and Commonwealth titles. He last fought in March, when he stopped American Jermaine Franklin in the fifth round at Co-op Live in Manchester. That bout was his longest since 2023; several of his recent wins have ended in the opening round, including stoppages of Dillian Whyte and Demsey McKean.

Hrgovic, 34, of Croatia, holds a record of 20-1 with 15 knockouts and a bronze medal from the 2016 Olympics. He was previously ranked No. 1 by the IBF. In May, he stopped Dave Allen in the third round in Doncaster, his third consecutive win. The run followed his June 2024 loss to Daniel Dubois, the only defeat of his career, after which he outpointed David Adeleye and Joe Joyce.

Hrgovic is the most experienced opponent Itauma has faced as a professional. He has been stopped once in 21 fights and has met several world-level heavyweights.

“This has got all the makings of a classic heavyweight confrontation and we were determined to get it over the line,” promoter Frank Warren said. “This fight is the litmus test Moses is ready for and it is the one he wanted. Filip believes it will be too much too soon for the young star. At The O2 on August 29th we will find out on what will be another incredible night for British boxing.”