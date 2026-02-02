Dana White Savages Oscar De La Hoya

Full Transcription of the Video:
Nina Drama (interviewer): (prompting Dana about Oscar De La Hoya,)
Dana White:
“I mean, these guys like Eddie and Oscar.
Oscar’s on a sinking ship and will not shut the fuck up.
This guy is fascinating.
He’s going to have to throw the panties and stockings back on
to get on OnlyFans
to start paying his rent.
My boy’s running out of money.
His ship is sinking very fast
and he’s talking shit all the way down.”
Dana White: (turning to the crowd/camera)
“That what you wanted?
Is that what you wanted, everybody?”
Nina Drama:
“There you go. That about wraps it up with Dana.”
Dana White: (repeating/emphasizing the roast)
“Panties and fishnets back on,
jump on OnlyFans
and pay that 23 million dollars
on fucking rent your buddy owes.
Talking shit…”
(The clip is ~48 seconds long, mostly Dana roasting Oscar De La Hoya over financial troubles and past controversial photos, with Nina laughing/reaction throughout.)