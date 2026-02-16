Dana White Takes Aim at Boxing Promoters Following Zuffa Boxing 03

Dana White didn’t hold back at the post-fight press conference for Zuffa Boxing 03, held as part of Riyadh Season, sharing his unfiltered assessment of the boxing promotion landscape and those running it.

On what he expected from the boxing establishment upon entering the sport, White said: “There hasn’t been any pushback. This is like beating up babies. I feel like I came in and I’m beating up babies. I expected more. I expected some pushback. I expected some, I don’t know, them to be more game. They’re all way out of their league.”

White addressed recent comments from Oscar De La Hoya of Golden Boy Promotions: “Listen, Oscar’s been talking a lot of shit lately. Has he done a Clapback Thursday recently? I would fucking love to see an episode of Clapback Thursday this Thursday from Oscar De La Hoya.”

He also turned his attention to Eddie Hearn and Barry Hearn of Matchroom Boxing, questioning why the father-son duo hasn’t been able to compete despite having the resources to do so: “The sport has been out there for over 100 years and there’s plenty of guys that are involved in the sport. There’s plenty of money in the sport. Eddie Hearn and his dad have a lot of money. It’s not like they can’t compete. They can’t compete cause they don’t know how to compete. There’s no vision there.”

In response to Hearn calling the “Zuffa Belt” cringe, White added: “I don’t wanna sit here and smash Eddie Hearn or anything, but Eddie Hearn works for his dad. You know what I mean? He works for dad. I don’t think he’s come in and ever had any type of vision, whereas we do. We’re gonna change the entire sport.”

White’s criticism extended beyond promoters to boxing’s governing bodies, taking a shot at WBC president Mauricio Sulaimán: “Mauricio Sulaimán is the best PR guy for how fucked up boxing is, of all time.”