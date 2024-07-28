Connect with us

claressa shields Wins WBC Heavyweight title in fast and furious fashion

Derek Chisora Wins Fight of the year Candidate over joe joyce

Otto Wallin Stops ONORIODE EHWARIEME In first

Boxing Insider results: Justin Figueroa, Bruce Seldon Jr, and Jacob solis, all end their fights within the distance.

Otto Wallin - ONORIODE EHWARIEME undercard results: Stacia Suttles, Marco Romero make quick work of their competition, Arveontae Dukes impresses

Published

By: Sean Crose

Write off Claressa “T-Rex” Shields at your own risk. Those who feel the Flint, Michigan native is overrated can ask Vanessa Lepage Joanisse just how legitimate the 14-0, 29 year old Shields truly is. For it took Shields less than two rounds to win her fifth divisional title in Saturday night. It was the high point (so far) of a stellar career. In fact, she may not have ever looked better.

Shields was on the attack in the first, zipping shots at Joanisse. A thunderous shot sent the defending champion to the mat in the second. Joanisse got up, but Shields charged forward and put her on the mat again. And while the defending titlist got up and gamely continued, Shields, quickly put Joanisse down a third time, leading the referee to wisely stop the fight. Shields was now the WBC heavyweight titlist, as well as the WBO’s light heavyweight titlist.

“How do you like that?” asked rhetorically after the bout had been stopped. “I’m scared of myself right now.”

