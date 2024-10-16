Chris Colbert’s corner stops fight with Omar salcido in 9th

By: Sean Crose

ProBox TV presented the fight world with an interesting matchup on Wednesday as lightweights Chris Colbert and Omar Salcido squared off in a scheduled ten round affair in Plant City, Florida. Colbert was returning to the ring for the first time since suffering his first knockout loss last December. Salcido hadn’t fought since last December himself, though he had won his previous match. Both men were looking to impress, but Colbert in particular needed to show he was able to come back from being knocked out in his most recent fight. At 28 years of age, Colbert was still young, but boxing can age a fighter quicky.

The fight had actually been postponed until Wednesday night due to the treacherous weather the state of Florida had recently been suffering through. Although there were no major titles at stake this was the kind of interesting weeknight fight that was broadcast regularly in decades past. Such fights offered the opportunity for veteran fighters to remind the world they weren’t finished or were now lacking in relevance.

The fight clearly didn’t go as planned for Colbert. Although he started off well enough, Colbert quickly learned that Salcido was simply too strong for him. Not only was Salcido able to move Colbert back, his thudding punches made it obvious that he was well in control of the bout.

It got to the point that Colbert literally motioned his opponent in, no doubt in the hope he could catch his man clean. It never happened. Oh, Colbert was able to land clean on occasion but it wasn’t nearly enough to stop or even slow down the aggressive and determined Salcido.

Although he was not particularly hurt, Colbert’s team warned him before the ninth round that they would stop the fight if Colbert continued to take punches without giving some of his own. It subsequently only took a short time for Colbert to prove there was nothing he could do to fend off the domineering Salcido.

Colbert’s team then understandingly stopped the bout in the ninth. It was a significant win for Salcido, who can now say he defeated a name and popular fighter in front of a broadcast audience. As for Colbert, it will be argued, with good reason, that now might be the time to decide whether or not he wants to remain in the fight game.

Again, boxing can age a fighter quickly.