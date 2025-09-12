Canelo vs Crawford: Too Boxers Make Their Picks

Gervonta Davis: Crawford by decision “I think Bud going to cook Canelo. I think he gonna cook him. I think, you know, Canelo a hell of a fighter, but I think Bud just got all the tools.”

Oscar De La Hoya: Crawford by decision “Terence Crawford will beat Canelo anytime. Crawford is a master. He will make Canelo look like a child. Do I want Canelo to win? Yes. But from an expert’s view, Crawford will beat him in a masterclass, any given day.”

Shakur Stevenson: Crawford by decision “I don’t think size wins fights, I think skills do. Southpaw, good movement, sharp boxing. It’d be hard for Canelo to walk him down and load up on big hooks. I think Bud would beat Canelo.”

Tim Bradley: Crawford by decision “Crawford is gonna frustrate Canelo and make him pay for mistakes.”

Mike Tyson: Canelo by decision “I want Crawford to win, but it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen. Canelo is a hard puncher and he’s a smart fighter.”

Tony Bellew: Crawford by decision “Bud will drop Canelo on the way to a points win.”

Dmitry Bivol: Crawford by decision “Terence Crawford is being picked to defeat Canelo Alvarez by a large number of boxing experts including me.”

Bob Arum: Canelo by decision “Canelo is going to hit him with some counters. Crawford is going to be surprised when he gets hit by a full blown super middleweight.”

Stephen A. Smith: Crawford by decision “Crawford must avoid exchanging with Canelo due to the latter’s power, especially given Crawford’s move up two weight classes.”

Teddy Atlas: Crawford by stoppage “Crawford’s unique abilities, timing, and instincts will allow him to anticipate and counter Canelo effectively. He must use his quicker feet and length to control range.”

Eddie Hearn: Canelo by decision “Crawford’s inactivity will be his undoing. Canelo Alvarez to defeat Crawford.”

Keyshawn Davis: Crawford by KO “I think he can knockout Canelo. There’s a possibility that Terence Crawford could stop Canelo.”

Egidijus Kavaliauskas: Canelo by decision “I hope they don’t make that fight. I don’t think it’s a good idea for Crawford to move up in weight and fight Canelo. Canelo is just too big, too good.”

Dave Allen: Crawford by KO “Bud will stop Canelo.”

Holly Holm: Neutral “No matter who comes out on top, this fight is going to be electric. Both fighters carry impressive knockout percentages, but Canelo is naturally the bigger man, and that size advantage could play a role. Crawford, though, is smart.”

Ben Davison: Canelo by decision “The weight is too much and Canelo will win.”

Shane McGuigan: Canelo by decision “The weight is too much and Canelo will win.”

Errol Spence: Crawford by decision “I would pick Terence Crawford to beat a Canelo Alvarez even at 168. Everybody can call me crazy and whatever you want to say. I get it. Um y’all didn’t believe me when I told you about Spence, but trust me, Crawford will figure out a way.”

Amir Khan: Crawford by decision “Only boxer to face both picks Crawford to win.”

Eddy Reynoso: Canelo in 10 “Eddy Reynoso predicts we are going to witness Canelo knocking out Terence Crawford.”