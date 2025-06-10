Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford Odds Shift in Favor of Underdog Ahead of Netflix Super Fight

Las Vegas, NV – June 10, 2025 – The highly anticipated super fight between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Terence “Bud” Crawford, set to stream live worldwide on Netflix on September 13, 2025, is generating massive buzz as a potential game-changer for boxing. This historic streaming deal, announced through a collaboration with Riyadh Season, could revitalize the sport’s global reach, leveraging Netflix’s 300+ million subscribers.

The odds for this blockbuster matchup have seen notable shifts at SportsBetting.ag, with the latest updates tilting slightly in favor of the underdog, Crawford. Here’s the timeline of the evolving odds:

January 13, 2025 : Saul Alvarez -150, Terence Crawford +120

: Saul Alvarez -150, Terence Crawford +120 January 14, 2025 : Saul Alvarez -185, Terence Crawford +155

: Saul Alvarez -185, Terence Crawford +155 January 20, 2025 : Saul Alvarez -205, Terence Crawford +165

: Saul Alvarez -205, Terence Crawford +165 May 4, 2025 : Saul Alvarez -170, Terence Crawford +140

: Saul Alvarez -170, Terence Crawford +140 May 8, 2025 : Saul Alvarez -145, Terence Crawford +115

: Saul Alvarez -145, Terence Crawford +115 May 17, 2025 : Saul Alvarez -155, Terence Crawford +120

: Saul Alvarez -155, Terence Crawford +120 May 20, 2025: Saul Alvarez -170, Terence Crawford +140

This fluctuation reflects growing confidence in Crawford’s ability to challenge Alvarez, despite the significant weight class jump from 154 to 168 pounds. According to SportsBetting.ag, the current odds suggest a tightening race, with Canelo’s favoritism narrowing as fight night approaches (https://www.sportsbetting.ag/sportsbook/boxing/bouts/bouts).

Adding to the intrigue, an analysis from Odds Shark highlights Canelo’s power advantage and adaptability as key factors, predicting a potential knockout victory due to his dominance against southpaws. However, Crawford’s technical prowess, showcased in his win over Errol Spence Jr., keeps the betting community on edge, with some experts suggesting he could exploit Canelo’s recent less-impressive performances, like his decision win over William Scull.

Set for Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, this Riyadh Season event promises a historic showdown, with both fighters vying to cement their legacies. Fans can track the latest odds and place bets via the SportsBetting.ag platform as the September 13 date nears.

Sources: SportsBetting.ag, OddsShark.com