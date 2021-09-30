Listen Now:  
Canelo Alvarez On Caleb Plant: “He’s A Good Boxer But I Have The Skills To Beat All The Styles Now”

Posted on 09/30/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Canelo Alvarez has an unquestioned disdain for IBF super middleweight titleholder Caleb Plant. Although the two are scheduled to meet on November 6th, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada with the chance to become the division’s first undisputed champion, the pair couldn’t wait until their fight date to swap fists.

During a recent press conference to promote their showdown, Alvarez became agitated during a heated face-off. The Mexican star pushed Plant across the stage, claiming that he said several derogatory words towards his mother. Unwilling to back down, Plant stepped right into the face of Alvarez and connected with an open-handed slap. Alvarez would then retaliate with two shots of his own.

As the two continued to lobby verbal threats at one another, Alvarez has claimed that he’ll stop his man in no more than eight rounds come fight night. While it’s unlikely that either man will sit down for a cup of coffee anytime soon, Alvarez does respect the skillset that Plant brings to the ring.

“He’s a good boxer,” said Alvarez during an interview with FightHype.com. “He has a good jab.”

Much like Alvarez alluded to, Plant has long been lauded for his ability to box. Throughout the career of Alvarez, he’s had his fair share of trouble with fighters who elect to box and move, such as Plant, as opposed to fighters who stand and bang in the middle of the ring.

Close wins against the likes of Erislandy Lara and Austin Trout, paired with a 2013 defeat against Floyd Mayweather Jr., has left many believing that Plant has the sort of style that will cause Alvarez serious trouble.

Those thoughts, however, while he understands them, are irrelevant at this point in Alvarez’s career. Having spent countless years facing an assortment of different fighters, Alvarez believes that despite Plant’s boxing ability, he’ll be able to easily make the necessary adjustments.

“I fight with every style so I have the experience. I have the skills to beat all the styles now. It’s nothing new for me. I fight with everybody.”

