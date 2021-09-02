Caleb Plant: “I’ll Beat David Benavidez, I’ll Beat [Jermall] Charlo And I’ll Be Crowned One Of The Greatest Fighters Of This Era”

By: Hans Themistode

Caleb Plant has heard all of the naysayers over and over again.

The IBF super-middleweight belt holder recently revealed that he’ll be taking on unified 168-pound titlist, and current pound-for-pound star, Canelo Alvarez. The two will square off on November 6th in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The moment their showdown was announced, observers have attempted to predict what round Alvarez will score the knockout victory. Plant, however, is unintimidated with the credentials of his Mexican counterpart. Not only does the IBF champion believe he’ll take care of business two months from now, but he’s also certain that he’ll defeat Alvarez in back-to-back showdowns if need be.

“By the time it’s said and done, I’ll beat Canelo Alvarez,” said Plant on the PBC Podcast. “And if there’s a rematch that has to be done, I’ll beat him twice.”

During Plant’s short career, he’s made it look incredibly easy against everyone he’s swapped fists against. Just recently, Plant cruised to a unanimous decision victory against former titleholder Caleb Truax in January earlier this year.

But while Plant has continued to defend his world title with relative ease, Alvarez represents a tremendous step up in competition.

After climbing up to the light heavyweight, in November of 2019, and dethroning former titlist Sergey Kovalev, Alvarez settled in at the super middleweight division. The Mexican native would then go on a hunt to capture every world title in his newfound weight class.

Alvarez would wrap the WBC, WBA, and Ring Magazine titles around his waist in a one-sided win against Callum Smith in December of 2020. Most recently, the 31-year-old shattered the right orbital bone of Billy Joe Saunders and relieved him of his WBO title.

Regardless of his skills though, Plant has stated on numerous occasions that he’ll make it look “easy” come fight night.

In the grand scheme of things, a win over Alvarez only represents step one for Plant. Not only does the 168-pound titlist believe he’ll defeat Alvarez and anyone else that’s put in front of him, by the time he hangs up his gloves for good, he’s firmly of the belief that he’ll leave an indelible mark on the sport.

“I’ll beat David Benavidez, I’ll beat [Jermall] Charlo and I’ll be crowned as one of the greatest fighters of this era.”