By: Sean Crose

Saturday nights aren’t what they used to be. There once was a time, not all that long ago, when boxing fans could almost be guaranteed to see a live fight on a Saturday night at least two or three times a month. Today that’s not so much the case. While the sport of boxing itself may generally be in better shape than it has been for a while, there just aren’t as many Saturday night fights as there used to be. The rise of Saudi Arabian sponsored boxing, as well as a thriving European scene means that you’re less likely to be watching a fight broadcast in a North American time zone that you used to be.

Take this weekend for example – there’s no fight to sit down and watch to be found on Saturday. At least that’s what seems to be the case. For Boxing Insider Promotions is broadcasting a live card from Atlantic City starting at 7 PM. The event features Justin “Mr. Atlantic City” Figueroa as he squares off against Gilbert Venegas Jr. The scheduled 8 rounder is important for both fighters as the Junior NABF Super Welterweight Championship will be at stake. The undefeated Figueroa is undoubtedly looking to shine as his star is on the rise while Venegas Jr is no doubt looking to surprise a lot of people. The scheduled 6 fight card will be broadcast live on Boxing Insider’s YouTube channel.

What makes club fights so interesting is one is literally apt to be watching a future star get his or her start. There’s no fake hype or hyperbole when it comes to event’s like tomorrow night’s Atlantic City card. It’s simply an event that focuses on the action in the ring. And the truth is the action can be quite entertaining. You’re as apt to see the sport’s next power puncher as you are seeing a future ring stylist.

Take Figueroa, for instance. The 27 year old has a 14-0 record as well as a considerable local following. Judging by the evidence, the hard hitting Jersey native is making regular steps up boxing’s highly competitive ladder – and he’s often doing so on a Boxing Insider card. While there’s no telling what kind of resume a rising contender will end up having, there are certain young up and coming fighters who continually shine in one bout after another. For the moment, at least, that can be said for Figueroa. Yet Figueroa and Venegas Jr aren’t the only fighters who will be plying their trade on Saturday. There are others hoping to make a mark, as well.