Boxing Insider Notebook: Spence, Porter, Smith, Munguia, Guerrero, and more…

Compiled By: William Holmes

The following is the Boxing Insider notebook for the week of August 6th to August 13th; covering the comings and goings in the sport of boxing that you might have missed.



Photo Credit: Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter Los Angeles Press Conference Quotes

IBF Welterweight World Champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. and WBC Welterweight World Champion “Showtime” Shawn Porter went face to face Tuesday in Los Angeles at a press conference to preview their 147-pound championship unification that headlines a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View on Saturday, September 28 from STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.

Also in attendance at Tuesday’s press conference, and competing in pay-per-view action beginning at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT were WBC Super Middleweight World Champion Anthony Dirrell and unbeaten former champion David Benavidez, who meet in a 168-pound title fight, unbeaten contenders Mario Barrios and Batyr Akhmedov, who battle for the WBA Super Lightweight title, and rugged veteran Josesito Lopez and brawler John Molina Jr., who battlein a 10-round welterweight fight.

The event also featured former three-time world champion Robert Guerrero and unbeaten super welterweight prospect Joey Spencer, who compete in separate attractions as part of FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View Prelims on FS1 and FOX Deportes beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT. Guerrero will face Jerry Thomas in a 10-round welterweight bout.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by Man Down Promotions, TGB Promotions and Shawn Porter Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased at AXS.com.

Here is what the fighters had to say Tuesday at the open to the public event from STAPLES Center in Star Plaza in Downtown Los Angeles:

ERROL SPENCE JR.

“This is going to be an amazing event. The co-main event could be the main event on any normal, but this main event is going to be fire. You know it’s man down when I get in the ring and we’re going to show you just that on September 28.

“Shawn is a warrior who always comes to fight and leaves his heart on the table. He always comes ready, but I’m in shape and ready for him too. We’re both always in exciting fights and that’s what we’re going to give the fans.

“You’ve seen my growth over the years to where I’m fighting in bigger and bigger stadiums and headlining the pay-per-views. Now I’m in a unification fight, which is what I’ve wanted for a long time.

“I know Shawn will keep this same energy on fight night. It’s going to be an amazing moment when I get this knockout at STAPLES Center.

“This is what I’ve been waiting for. I had to be on the sidelines and watch Shawn fight Keith Thurman and Danny Garcia, but now I’m in that group. I have the opportunity to fight these top guys and make my name known.

“My whole thing is that I’m looking for the stoppage. I want to make a statement that I’m clearing out the division. I want Manny Pacquiao and all of the top names in this division.”

SHAWN PORTER

“This fight demands this kind of excitement and energy that we have here today. We’re coming to the STAPLES Center for these fans, because they give us the energy that we need.

“Being in this position is amazing and I love it. I’ve always looked forward to opportunities like this and I’m going to bring this same energy into the ring.

“I know what’s about to go down. I know how great and how special this fight is going to be. The closer we get, the more excited I get. We will be prepared for it.

“People don’t understand the level that Errol and I are on. He’s expecting the same thing I’m expecting. We’re both training to go 12 hard rounds and out class each other. It’s all about that one moment, and I know I have what it takes to make that moment all mine. I’m looking forward to it.

“It was only a matter of time until this fight happened. I’ve been patient my entire career and never rushed anything. For me, this fight is happening on time. He’s amongst the elite of this division now and will be after September 28 no matter what.

“When I beat Errol Spence Jr., it doesn’t mean he’s going away. He’s still elite. But I’m going to take care of him September 28 and go after Manny Pacquiao. That’s the plan.”

ANTHONY DIRRELL

“Benavidez is a come forward fighter who throws a lot of punches. You can frustrate him and do what you need to do to counteract that though.

“I’ve had some tough fights and people think that because of those fight, Benavidez is going to beat me. I feel otherwise. I’m the champion. I’m older and smarter and I’m going to go in there and defend my title successfully.

“I’m an experienced fighter. I’ve been doing this for 25 years going back to my amateur days. He’s only 22-years-old and he can’t possible know what I can do. He’s going to find out on September 28.

“I can’t only rely on just my experience. I have to throw punches and go in there to execute my game plan.

“Him going for the knockout definitely excites me. We’re going to give the fans something to see. They’re coming to see a knockout and I’m planning to give it to them.

“Being an underdog is great, it motivates me. I’m fine with it because I can prove everybody wrong at the end of the day. It’s about making history, and you can’t make history if you don’t go in there and take a chance.

“I’m ready. We’ve been wanting this fight for over a year. Now it’s here and we’re both ready to go. I’m looking for the knockout and I know he is too.

“I know that I can take a punch, but we’ll see if he can. He’s been dropped before, as have I. I’ve come back from worse than that though. We’re both warriors and we’re both going to be ready to give the fans something to see.”

DAVID BENAVIDEZ

“Anthony Dirrell is a tough, rugged fighter who has a lot of experience and has been in there with the best. He has height and reach like I do. We’re putting together a good game plan.

“Fighting in Dallas in front of 50,000 people was definitely one of the biggest fights of my life, but I feel like it’s just getting better and better from there.

“It’s a dream come true fighting at STAPLES Center. I’ve always dreamed about fighting here in front of all my people. It’s going to be like I’m fighting at home.

“The winners of this fight are going to be the fans. It’s going to be a great fight and I want to steal the show and put on the fight of the night.

“I have the opportunity to become the youngest two-time super middleweight world champion in history. I’m working hard to do my best to give the fans an action packed fight and accomplish my goals.

“There’s a lot of motivation for me because he has my title. We have respect outside the ring, but none of that will be in the ring. We’re both going for the knockout and it’s going to be a war from round one.

“There are a lot of things that I can do. I can box on the inside and I can brawl. I think Anthony Dirrell is going to want to make it a brawl and stay in there with me. That’s how he fought his last fight and we know there’s a lot we can do if he brings that style.”

Robert Guerrero and Joey Spencer to Appear in Separate Bouts on Fox Sports PBC Pay Per View Prelims

Former three-time world champion Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero battles Jerry Thomas in a 10-round welterweight match and sensational undefeated super welterweight prospect Joey Spencer appears in a six-round attraction in FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View Prelims on FS1 and FOX Deportes Saturday, September 28 from STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.

The 90-minute prelims show begins at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT and will serve as the lead-in to the highly anticipated FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View headlined by the welterweight title unification showdown between IBF champion Errol Spence Jr. and WBC champion Shawn Porter. WBC Super Middleweight Champion Anthony Dirrell defends his title against undefeated former champion David Benavídez in the co-feature, while unbeatens clash when Mario Barrios takes on Batyr Akhmedov for the WBA Super Lightweight title and hard-hitting veteran sluggers Josesito López and John Molina, Jr. meet in a 10-round welterweight bout in pay-per-view action beginning at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Tickets for the live event are on sale now and can be purchased AXS.com.

“An already great card just got better,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. “Robert Guerrero and Joey Spencer will provide the perfect lead in to the Pay-Per-View event. Guerrero has one of the most distinguished careers in boxing and he has never been in a bad match. Spencer is at the beginning of a career that promises to be spectacular. Combined with the other fights on the pay per view telecast, this is going to be an all-action show.”

Guerrero (35-6-1, 20 KOs) has won world titles at featherweight and super featherweight, and has fought a stacked lineup of elite fighters during a superb career. The 35-year-old Guerrero is from Gilroy, California and is coming off a stoppage victory over Hevinson Herrera on March 9 after previously scoring a TKO win in December 2018.

“It feels great to be back in the ring, especially fighting in front of my fans at STAPLES Center,” said Guerrero. “I had a couple tune up fights and now I’m stepping up in competition. My boxing skills will be on display and I’m ready to take that next step to a big fight. I’m in great shape and I’m ready to let my hands go. Lastly, I’m dedicating this fight to the victims of the Gilroy mass shooting and I’ll be donating a portion of my purse to their fund.”

Thomas (14-1-1, 8 KOs) has won three straight bouts since losing the first match of his career against Danny O’Connor in 2016. Thomas of St. Marys, Kansas is coming off a TKO victory over Brad Robison in his most recent fight last May 19.

The 19-year-old Spencer (8-0, 6 KOs) turned pro last year after an impressive amateur career and scored knockouts in his first six fights. Fighting out of Linden, Michigan, Spencer continued his unbeaten string in his most recent match when he scored a hard-fought unanimous decision over Akeem Black in June on FOX.

“It was really exciting to find out that I would be on a card of this magnitude,” said Spencer. “I just want to keep becoming a better pro each time I get in the ring. This experience is a big part of it. I’m working crazy hard each day to improve my stamina and pace and get to my maximum level. I’m looking forward to showing people what I can do, one fight at a time.”

Golden Boy and DAZN to Present Mungia vs. Allotey and Garcia vs. Sparrow on Mexican Independence Day Weekend

Golden Boy and DAZN will continue the tradition of delivering pugilistic action on Mexican Independence Day Weekend as Jaime Munguia (33-0, 26 KOs) takes on Patrick Allotey (40-3, 30 KOs) in a 12-round fight for the WBO Junior Middleweight World Title at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. The event will take place on Saturday, September 14 and will be streamed live on DAZN.

“We’re excited to be able to continue this tradition that we know many fans anticipate, and this year we’re putting on a series of exhilarating fights that will make for an entertaining night,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “Jaime Munguia is an undefeated world champion who has become one of Mexico’s biggest boxing stars. Meanwhile, Patrick Allotey has an impressive skillset with years of experience under his belt. The styles are guaranteed to make a war. We’ve also put together a full card of action in order to celebrate Mexican Independence Day.”

Munguia is a 22-year-old world champion of Tijuana, Mexico who catapulted to the highest levels of the 154-pound division by knocking out Sadam “World Kid” Ali in May to capture the WBO Junior Middleweight World Title. Since then, Munguia has defended his title against the likes of Liam “Beefy” Smith, Brandon “Bad Boy” Cook, Takeshi Inoueand Dennis Hogan. Munguia will now represent his country on the most important date for Mexican boxing.

“I feel very happy for the opportunity of headlining a card on Sept. 14,” said Jaime Munguia. “That’s the best date for boxing in the entire year. It’s a great date for Mexico because that’s when we celebrate Mexican Independence Day. I’m proud and honored to be representing Mexico in the festivals for my country. I’ll give my best and I’ll try to deliver a great fight for all the people and for those who will see us.”

Allotey is a 28-year-old native of Accra, Ghana who debuted as a professional in 2006 when he was only 16 years old. Though suffering losses against Golden Boy’s Patrick Teixeiraand standout contender Kanat Islam, Allotey is coming off six victories in a row.

“I respect Munguia. He is a great fighter,” said Patrick Allotey. “But I’m an African warrior, so you know I’ll be coming to cause a big surprise.”

“I’m very excited for Jaime Munguia’s next fight date as he’ll be headlining on Sept. 14, which is an important date for Mexico,” said Fernando Beltran, President of Zanfer Promotions. “I am very proud because our representative will fight on the most important date for Mexicans.

In the co-main event, rising sensation Ryan Garcia (18-0, 15 KOs) of Victorville, Calif. will take on Avery “A Plus” Sparrow (10-1, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in a 10-round lightweight fight.

“Sparrow is basically an undefeated fighter with a good amateur background,” Ryan Garcia.”People in boxing that know boxing will know this isn’t an easy fight. It will not be overlooked.”

“I’m thankful to Golden Boy and Russell Peltz for the opportunity,” said Avery Sparrow.”Ryan Garcia has yet to be tested, and it’s a big step up for him. It’s not much of a step up in opposition for me. It’s his biggest test, not mine. I’m good fighting at 130, but nobody wants to fight me there, so I’m moving up to 135. I look forward to putting on a great show.”

“It’s a difficult fight for Sparrow,” said Russell Peltz. “Once again he has to move up in weight from 130 to 135. None of the 130-pounders want to fight him. However, I am not a big believer that weight difference will determine the outcome. The outcome will be determined by who is the better fighter so long as the judges are fair, and I am sure they will be. Garcia has a prettier record, but Sparrow can more than handle himself.”

Pablo Cesar “El Demoledor” Cano (32-7-1, 22 KOs) of Tlalnepantla, Mexico will defend his WBC International Silver Super Lightweight Title in a 12-round fight against Michael “The Artist” Perez (25-3-2, 11 KOs) of Newark, New Jersey. Cano will return from his upset victory over Jorge “El Niño de Oro” Linares, and he will look to fight for a world title at 140 pounds if successful against Perez.

Filipino rising star “Ruthless” Romero Duno (20-1, 15 KOs) will defend his NABO Lightweight Title in a 10-round fight.

Armenian contender Azat “Crazy A” Hovhannisyan (17-3, 14 KOs) will return in a 10-round super bantamweight clash.

Alejandro “Pin Pon” Reyes of Los Angeles, Calif. will make his professional debut in a four-round lightweight fight against Jorge Padron (3-4, 3 KOs) of Sonora, Mexico.

Additional undercard information will be announced shortly.

Ishe Smith to Fight on September 22nd on Valor Bare Knuckle PPV

Ken Shamrock, the World’s Most Dangerous Man and co-founder of Valor Bare Knuckle Inc. (VBK™), today announced he has signed with Integrated Sports Media (ISM), one of the leading distributors of combat sports programming in North America, to present VBK ancillary programs and live fights.

Shamrock also announced VBK: 1, Valor Bare Knuckle’s inaugural event taking place from New Town, North Dakota at 4 Bears Casino and Lodge will feature a one-night heavyweight tournament between three UFC Vets: Jack May, Rameau Thierry Sokoudjou and Mark Godbeer and legend of the kickboxing ring “Mighty Mo.” Also, former world champion boxer Ishe Smith will make his bare-knuckle debut on the Sept. 21 card.

“We are pleased that every major cable, digital and satellite provider is being so responsive to the Valor Bare Knuckle brand of fighting,” said Shamrock. “Doug Jacobs and Integrated Sports Media did a phenomenal job securing OTT and traditional pay-per-view platforms for our events. No doubt, September 21 will be an intriguing night that delivers an unprecedented combat sports experience for fight fans everywhere. Valor Bare Knuckle is here, and it’s here to stay.”

“Integrated Sports Media is thrilled to be distributing the inaugural Valor Bare Knuckle event to the pay-per-view audiences in the United States and Canada,” said Doug Jacobs, Owner, Integrated Sports Media. “It is an honor to represent Ken Shamrock, who is not only a combat sports and wrestling legend, but also has fought with and without gloves in the ring and the cage. We are excited about this promotion and its future as a regulated professional sport throughout North America.”

Valor Bare Knuckle’s inaugural event, VBK: 1 will be available live via on pay-per-view at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT on iNDEMAND, DIRECTV, DISH, VUBIQUITY in the United States, as well as Bell TV, Shaw Communications, Rogers and SaskTel in Canada, and the FITE.TV digital platform for a suggested retail price of $29.95. (taxes and fees may apply).

VBK: 1 will take place live from the New Events Center of 4 Bears Casino & Lodge in New Town, North Dakota on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.