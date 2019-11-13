Boxing Insider Notebook: KSI, Logan Paul, Billy Joe Saunders, Fox, Atlantic City, and more…

The following is the Boxing Insider notebook for the week of November 5th to November 12th; covering the comings and goings in the sport of boxing that you might have missed.



KSI vs. Logan Paul 2 Quotes

In a thrilling back and forth affair, KSI (1-0) triumphed over Logan Paul (0-1) in front of a raucous crowd of 12,137 fans at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and live on DAZN. In the fourth round of their six-round bout, Paul knocked down KSI with an uppercut that was ruled illegal and resulted in a two-point deduction. KSI ultimately won by split decision to settle the score following their majority draw in August 2018.

Earlier in the evening, lightweight world champion Devin Haney (24-0, 15 KOs) defended his belt with a dominating performance over Alfredo Alvarez (12-1, 4 KOs) in a 12-round bout, and Billy Joe Saunders (29-0, 14 KOs) earned a stoppage victory over Marcelo Coceres (28-1-1, 15 KOs) in a tough battle during his United States debut.

KSI

“KSI last time was scared to fight, scared to touch him, scared to get close to him, I just kept going this time. I worked my ass off and kept going. I’m victorious! I’m a dog, I kept saying it. He just hit me in the back of head. It is what it was. I’m happy, happy days. It took about a minute to figure out how I was. I came back at it. That’s boxing, I didn’t stop. I’m going to keep fighting. I’ve never worked so hard. In the ring, in camp, it was tough, but kept going and going. I was on fire. He couldn’t deal with my jabs and he kept moving.’

To Logan Paul: “It takes a big man to get the ring. You made me work today and you made me work two years ago. Thank you for a good fight.

On a rematch: “It’s done for me. I’m on the to the next. You should fight CM Punk.”

Logan Paul

On the knockdown: “It was a slip. I don’t think he won the round for that. The ref told me it wasn’t a knockdown.”

To KSI: “Fair play to JJ, one of the toughest people I know. You had my respect before this match. I don’t like to be a dick to you. You’re one of the toughest people I know, respect.”

On this fight vs. the first: “I was more calm, I worked on my conditioning. The more I boxed the more comfortable I get. Boxing is a weird type of conditioning I guess.”

On the point deduction: “My emotions got the best of me. No warning, I got two points taken away from me that’s why I lost. If you do the math that’s I why I lost. I want to contest the commission. I should’ve only got a warning.”

On if he will fight again: “Yes these are the best moments of my life. Yeah you will definitely see me back. I’m going to commission on that.”

Devin Haney

“I feel alright. In one of the rounds I dislocated my right shoulder. I’m a true champion and still won every round. Not sure what round, but he was on the ropes, I threw a right and over extended. Like I said I’m a true champion, fight through everything. On to the next.

“He was very crafty. I went in there and was able to adjust. I got this opponent on week notice. I’m a true champion and can fight through everything. It’s all experience, and it all comes with the fight game. l got the win, on to the next.

“In 2020 I want all the top guys. I want to unify. Vasyl Lomachenko and I can get it done. I can see what Lomachenko does. 2020 I want to start off with a bang with all the big fights.

On fight with Ryan Garcia: “I think that’s a big fight. Boxing fans would love to see that fight. Hope we can make it happen in 2020 or 2021. I’m ready to make that sooner rather than later.”

Billy Joe Saunders

“There’s no excuses. The performance was not worthy Canelo or Jacobs, but I came here five days before. I knew in my head I had to get him out of here. My timing was off my, movement was off, everything was off. I wanted to impress the crowd. Hopefully you enjoyed the KO, all I could do tonight.

“I had a chest and cough, but no excuses. I was not 100% fighting mentally. I was tired, but needed to get him out in the ninth. I just needed to look calm and needed to let him gas. This is the experience I’ve had before. Had to let him gas. Continue to follow me, this wasn’t the best of me.

“I’ve been in big fights, needed to stay cool. As being champion you know when to step on the gas, and you need to step on the gas at some point. It’s the difference between winning and losing.

“Canelo if you want to become four-weight champion, take me now because this is the time to make it happen. I want Canelo. I respect you, you’ve done big things for the sport.”

Star Boxing Fighters Secure Wins Around the Globe

From Florida to France, Star Boxing fighters have brought the action to kick off November. In France, DAVID PAPOT (23-0-1 3KO’s) improved on his undefeated record in impressive style, while across the Atlantic Ocean in Florida, Connecticut native, RICHIE “POPEYE THE SAILOR MAN” RIVERA (15-0 12KO’s) took care of business in his third fight in as many months.

Undefeated Frenchman, David Papot, took on Armenian, VAGHINAK TAMRAYZAN (16-5 5KO’S) at the “International Festival of Boxing” in Chapiteau Luna Park, Guerande, France on Friday night. Papot looked stellar in his return to the ring, out-boxing and dominating the tough, Tamrayzan, for eight straight rounds. Papot earned the clear unanimous decision victory, improving to 23-0-1 3KO’s. (78-74 (x3)).

Papot had this to say about his victory, “Victorious in the return on my land! Thank you all for your support, those close and far, you are huge.”

Heavy handed slugger, Richie Rivera took on Juan Zapata at the Hard Rock Hotel in Daytona Beach, Florida on November 1st. Rivera entered the ring for his third fight in as many months, against Zapata, who was taking on his fourth straight undefeated prospect. Wasting no time, Rivera imposed his will and strength on Zapata (6-16-2 4KO’s) scoring three knockdowns out of the gate, as the referee stopped the action with 30 seconds left in the first round. Rivera improves to 15-0 12KO’s.

Rivera had this to say about his victory, “It was such an amazing experience. I just want to thank God for these blessings. I can’t wait to get back in the ring.”

Keep an eye out for both Papot and Rivera moving into the new year, as each fighter looks to make a splash in their respective weight classes, and continue their rise up the world rankings.

Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame Announces Its 2020 Honorees for its 4th Annual Weekend

The Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame (ACBHOF) today announced the honorees for the 2020 Induction Ceremony to be held Friday, June 26, through Sunday, June 28, 2020. The legendary boxers, trainers, promoters, matchmakers, media, and special contributors being enshrined into the 2020 Hall of Fame includes:

Roy Jones, Sergio Martinez, Riddick Bowe, Pernell Whitaker, AL Cole, Ernest Bing, Tony Thornton, Sr., Calvin Grove, Percy Richardson, Tommy Parks, Earl Morton, Steve Weisfeld, Ron Katz, Murad Muhammad, Marc Abrams, Al Bernstein, and Ms. Laoma Byrd.

“I am delighted to be going into the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame I don’t know if I truly stopped boxing long enough, but it’s an honor and a pleasure that you guys think enough of me to put me into the Hall of Fame. I’m truly delighted and thankful and look forward to being back in Atlantic City again” said Roy Jones.

Since its 2017 inception, the climax of the weekend showcases the prestigious Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony which will take place in the Celebrity Theater at The Historic Claridge – A Radisson Hotel, located on Park Place & the Boardwalk in Atlantic City.

The Claridge a Radisson Hotel is again proud to host the 4th Annual Induction Ceremony in June 2020 and partner with the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame” says Brian DeWinne, Partner, at the Claridge Hotel, a historic property that opened in 1930. “Ray McCline and his team have put on a great weekend of events in each of the past years here at the Claridge and we expect this to be the best Ceremony to date for them! We look forward to hosting and meeting all the inductees and attendees for the event and want to thank all who choose to visit and stay at our Historic hotel.”

The Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame will boast of an exciting weekend filled with VIP Meet & Greets, Live Boxing, Fan Experience, Music, Food, Boxing Legends and Celebrity guests and much more.

“FantaSea Resorts has been a proud sponsor and partner of the ACHOF since its inception. With this year’s exciting Induction class, we believe this will be ACBHOF’s biggest knockout to date. Founder Ray McCline and his team passion and love for boxing are infectious and that always deliver an experience up close and personal with all your favorite super-heroes of the sport. See you all in June” said Roxanne Passarella Esq. President and CEO of FantaSea Resorts.

World Ranked Welterweight Mykal Fox Headlines on Friday, December 6th at 2300 Arena

World-Ranked welterweight Mykal Fox will compete in the 10-round main event on Friday night, December 6th at The 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

The 10-bout card will be promoted by King’s Promotions.

Fox of Forestville. Maryland is ranked number-15 by the WBA, has a record of 21-1 with five knockouts.

The 24 year-old Fox is a five year professional and has garnered his world ranking on the strength of wins over Ricardo Garcia (14-1), Gonzalo Carlos Dallera (5-0), 2016 Olympic Gold Medal Winner Fazliddin Gainazarov (7-0) and in his last bout, Fox won a 10-round unanimous decision over Eudy Bernardo (25-4) on September 14th in Bethlehem, PA.

Fox’s opponent will be named shortly.

In the eight-round co-feature, undefeated super middleweight Kalvin Henderson will take on Genc Pllana.

Henderson of Fayetville, Arkansas has a record of 12-0 with eight knockouts.

The 29 year-old is a three year professional, and has had a meteoric climb up the super middleweight latter.

Henderson has wins over Bobby Taylor (4-0) and Brandon Robinson in a bout that was voted Philadelphia Fight of the Year for 2018. In his last bout, Henderson stopped Antowyan Aikens on May 10th at the 2300 Arena.

Pllana of Hagerstown, Maryland has a record of 7-1 with four knockouts.

The 25 year-old is a two-year professional who has defeated Jason Bell (3-0) and in his last bout, Pllana stopped Alex Lara in one-round on October 24th in Washington, DC.

A packed undercard has been assembled as some very talented fighters will be on display.

In eight-round bouts, WBA Number-14 ranked super bantamweight Marcus Bates (10-1-1, 8 KOs) of Washington, DC battles Jesus Martinez (26-10, 13 KOs) of Hollywood, Florida.

In six-round bouts, Joshafat Ortiz (7-0, 4 KOs) of Reading, PA will take on an opponent to be named in a lightweight bout.

Shinard Bunch (3-1, 3 KOs) of Camden, NJ fights Vicente Morales (3-4-2, 2 KOs) of Matamoros, MEX in a welterweight contest.

Anthony Mercado (13-4, 11 KOs) of Arecibo, PR takes on an opponent to be named in a junior welterweight bout.

Undefeated Devar Ferhadi (7-0, 6 KOs) of Frederick, Maryland will square off with fellow undefeated Vincent Baccus (4-0-1, 3 KOs) of Okmulgee, OK in a super middleweight bout.

Damon Allen (16-1-1, 5 KOs) of Philadelphia fights an opponent to be named in a junior welterweight fight.

In four-round bouts:

Ryan Umberger (3-0, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia battles Charon Spain (1-13-1) of Davenport, IA in a junior middleweight contest.

Brandon Mullins (6-0, 2 KOs) will box an opponent to be named in a middleweight fight.

Nicholas Irizarry to Return to Action on Saturday in Orlando

Top super lightweight prospect Nicholas Irizarry will fight for the second time as a professional Saturday night when he faces Anthony Overby at the UCF Arena in Orlando, Florida. The card is topped by Dewayne Beamon who takes on Marvin Solano.

Irizarry, who is trained by one of Youtube sensation Logan Paul’s trainers Milton Lacroix, made his professional debut on October 12th in Southern California on the Ronald Johnson-Sergio Ramirez undercard. Irizarry overwhelmed Johnie White, stopping him on his feet in the second round.

This will be Irizarry’s second fight in two months and Ron Johnson’s American Dream Promotions plans on keeping the 23 year old very busy as he gains professional experience.

“Irizarry is a very talented super lightweight prospect that will be a world champion in a few years. He has a very bright future in the sport and we plan on building him up the right way,” Johnson explained.

Saturday’s card is promoted by Undisputed promotions and tickets are still available at Ticketmaster.com.