Boxing Insider Notebook: Atlantic City, Hurd, Fury, Parker, and more….

Compiled By: William Holmes

The following is the Boxing Insider notebook for the week of November 14th to November 21st; covering the comings and goings in the sport of boxing that you might have missed.

Alexander Flores Has Chance of a Lifetime When He Faces Joseph Parker

Former World Boxing Organization (WBO Youth World Heavyweight Champion Alexander “The Great” Flores, promoted by Roy Jones, Jr. Boxing (RJJ), has an opportunity of a lifetime December 15, when the gifted 28-year-old Mexican-American travels halfway around the world to take on former world heavyweight titlist Joseph Parker in New Zealand.

Fighting out of Rowland Heights, California, the heavy-handed Flores (17-1-1, 15 KOs) is confident as he trains at home to face Parker in his backyard.

“There is no way this fight goes 10 rounds,” Flores said. “I’m going to knock him out. A lot of people might not have heard of Alexander ‘The Great’ Flores yet, but they’ll all know who I am after December 15th.”

Flores’ lone loss as a professional came 3 ½ years ago against former world champion Charles Martin for the North American Boxing Association (NABF) crown. Flores, who took the fight with only two weeks’ notice, was stopped in the fourth round.

“Alexander can dramatically change his life by defeating Parker and we’re confident he can go to New Zealand and pull off an upset,” said Keith Veltre, co-promoter of Roy Jones, Jr. Boxing. “Alexander has power in both hands and he will certainly test Parker’s chin. Flores isn’t going over there just for a paycheck, he’s going to send shockwaves throughout the boxing world.”

An impressive victory against Parker, who has lost his last two fights against unified world champion Anthony Joshua and Dillian White, should propel Flores high in the competitive heavyweight division.

“I’m really glad that Alex is coming to New Zealand full of confidence,” remarked Parker, who is training in Las Vegas. “For me, boxing is all about the challenge, and this is another big one. I know what is at stake. I need to win and win well. I need to knock him out and I will knock him out, but I can’t focus on that. I need to focus on getting better each and every time I get in the ring.”

Parker has never been knocked out as a pro and he’ll be fighting at home for the first time in 1 ½ years.

“After a five-year undefeated run that took Joe all the way to the WBO World title, we now find ourselves in very unusual territory, coming off back-to-back loses,” Parker’s head trainer Kevin Barry noted. “Joe has never been in this position before and needs a top performance. Joe finds himself under huge pressure to not only win this fight, but to win big and get his career back on track.

“These guys (Parker and Flores) are the same height (6’ 4”) and both pack a serious punch, so it stacks up as a great contest. This is a dangerous fight, one that Joseph Parker is fighting for his career.”

Parker, however, may be looking past Flores, according to his recent statements in the media. First, Parker called out Tony Bellew, who just lost to undisputed, undefeated world cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, and then the big New Zealander said he’d like to fight the winner of Whyte-Derek Chisora II.

Meanwhile, Flores is training like Rocky to make a major statement, one that promises to surprise a lot of boxing fans.

Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury, Jarrett Hurd, and Luis Ortiz Share What they are Thankful for this Thanksgiving

For those fighting in the blockbuster night of boxing on Saturday, December 1 from STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, this year’s Thanksgiving will come during the tail end of training camp for their respective matchups. While the fighters may not be able to surround themselves with their loved ones or enjoy a traditional holiday meal, they still have plenty to be thankful for.

Fighters who are competing in the Wilder vs. Fury SHOWTIME PPV and SHOWTIME BOXING: SPECIAL EDITION from STAPLES Center discussed what they are most thankful for this time of year. The SHOWTIME PPV begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions. The night kicks off with SHOWTIME BOXING: SPECIAL EDITION at 6:45 p.m. ET/3:45 p.m. PT live on SHOWTIME and on SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by BombZquad Enterprises and Queensberry Promotions, in association with TGB Promotions and DiBella Entertainment, are on sale now and are available via AXS.com. Wilder vs. Fury will be produced and distributed by SHOWTIME PPV. The suggested retail price (SRP) for the pay-per-view telecast is $64.99 for standard definition.

The event is headlined by a heavyweight world championship showdown that pits WBC champion Deontay Wilder against lineal champion Tyson Fury on SHOWTIME PPV®. The PPV undercard features unified super welterweight world champion Jarrett Hurd returning to take on Jason Welborn, Cuban heavyweight slugger Luis Ortiz facing-off against Travis Kauffman and rising heavyweight Joe Joyce battling Joe Hanks. In action on SHOWTIME BOXING: SPECIAL EDITION are former champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and hard-hitting Alfredo Angulo in a super middleweight clash. Non-televised action will see the return of former multiple-division champion Robert Guerrero.

Here is what the fighters said they are thankful for this holiday season:

DEONTAY WILDER

“I’m just thankful for my beautiful family – my wonderful children and my beautiful lady. I’m just so thankful for all the positive energy that I’ve been receiving from my family. This is the happiest I’ve been in my life – career wise and in my personal life. I don’t have any drama and I’m ready to go December 1.”

TYSON FURY

“I’m most thankful for being alive, for being healthy and for being in a right mind. Business and jobs are very unimportant when you’ve got no health. You can be a billionaire but dying inside. It’s all irrelevant if you haven’t got your health. Because your health is your wealth. I’m very qualified to say it because I’ve been in some tough positions before. I’m just thankful to be alive.”

JARRETT HURD

“I’m thankful for my family, my team, my health and the chance to get back in the ring and do what I love on December 1. Unfortunately, no Thanksgiving for me this year. I think I’ll even be on the plane on the holiday, which is fine for me so I don’t get the urge to eat. I’m also going to do a Turkey Drive in my community and make sure that I’m giving back as much as I can.”

JASON WELBORN

“2018 has been my year. I’m thankful for my family – my wife, children, my dad and my Mom who looks over us all.

“I became British Champion in 2018, defended my title and now I’m going to shock the world in L.A. to cap a wonderful year.”

LUIS ORTIZ

“First and foremost, I’m thankful for my daughter’s health and well-being, along with my whole family. I know that in boxing, there are no holidays. Thanksgiving will be whenever it lands and whenever I have the opportunity for it. Boxing is my first love and I’m happy to be training even during this time of year.”

Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame Announce Class of 2019

The Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame (ACBHOF) has announced its 2019 Induction Class. The Induction Weekend will take place at The Claridge, a Radisson Hotel located at Park Place & Boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey on June 21 – 23, 2019.

“We’re extremely excited about the Class of 2019 and are very much looking forward to paying tribute to the new inductees in Atlantic City at our 3rd annual induction weekend next June” said ACBHOF President and Founder Ray McCline.

The 2019 inductees in the Fighter category are:

Bernard Hopkins Tim Witherspoon, Sr.

Kevin Watts Virgil Hill, Sr.

Iran Barkley John Brown

Roberto Duran, Sr. Micky Ward

Trainers and Cutmen:

Ace Marotta English “Bouie” Fisher

Non-Participants–Special Contributors:

Butch Lewis Bobby Goodman

Stan Hoffman Nigel Collins

Henry Hascup Jimmy Binns Sr.

Tom Kaczmarek Tony Orlando Jr.

Rhonda Utley-Herring

Bernard Hopkins will be inducted into his first Hall of Fame as part of the third annual class that will include a total of 19 inductees.

“I feel appreciated and it’s starting to settle in that I’m near that mark of living legend. I don’t see myself as a living legend. Let other people decide that. This is a great honor and I’m grateful for the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame for making this happen,” Hopkins said in a November 16 RingTV interview with Joseph Santoliquito.

“Watch who you co-sign for; you can’t sell me black to get in the door. You can’t sell me white to get in the door. You can’t sell me half white or half black or none of that to get in the door. But you can sell me LOYALTY” said former two-division champion Bernard Hopkins.

The 3rd Annual Induction Ceremony & Celebration Weekend will honor some of the world’s most iconic figures from the sport of boxing: Butch Lewis, Nigel Collins, English “Bouie” Fisher and New Jersey Boxing Hall of Fame’s President Henry Hascup are just a few named who will be enshrined with the 2019 induction class.

Inductees will be named in three categories: Fighter, Trainer & Cut-Men and Special Contributors.

“It was a great honor to hear I was going to be inducted into Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame. Atlantic City is my second home, and as a pro fighter I’ve fought numerous times in this great city. It’s a great boxing town and it is an honor to be inducted into the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame” says Micky Ward.

Over the next several weeks there will be updates on the schedule of events, room packages and expected VIP appearances on the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame and the Claridge Hotel websites and social media platforms