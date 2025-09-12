Best Fight Week Quotes: Canelo vs Crawford

This week’s media buildup to the Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford superfight on September 13 has been packed with press conferences, interviews, and hype. I’ve pulled together some of the standout quotes from both fighters, focusing on their confidence, trash talk, and reflections on the matchup. These come from recent press events in Las Vegas and individual interviews.

Terence “Bud” Crawford’s Top Quotes

– “I’m feeling great. I’m ready to go. Shock the world.” (On his mindset heading into fight week at Allegiant Stadium.)

– “Well, anybody can be a nobody. And for what everybody say, I haven’t fought anybody. So come Saturday we’re going to all see.” (Responding to criticism about his resume during the press conference.)

– “I called Canelo out because, like I said, he’s the last great fighter amongst the era that surpassed us – the Floyd, the Pacquiao, the De La Hoya.” (Explaining why he pursued the fight, referencing boxing legends.)

– “For sure, them belts are coming with me. They’re coming home with me. I’m telling you. There ain’t nothing you’re gonna be able to do about it come fight night.” (Directly taunting Canelo about taking his titles.)

– “I’m always gonna rise in the big occasions. I always did, my whole career. This is my moment, and I’m not letting Canelo take that away from me, simple as that.” (On performing under pressure.)

– “History will be made. Terence Crawford will be the first male boxer (to become a) three-weight undisputed champion of the world. And I mean that.” (Predicting his legacy-defining win.)

– “What kept me in the gym and motivated is that I felt like I wasn’t done yet. I still had the fire in my stomach to go out and perform and do my best. So why not?” (Discussing his drive in an interview ahead of the fight.)

– “I feel like I have more to give to the sport. I haven’t had that megafight… So to get the opportunity to fight Canelo when we both are walking hall of famers, that was a dream match.” (Reflecting on his career and this being his “megafight.”)

– “I’m just going to keep it real. I’m hunting him, that’s it. I’m hunting everything that he’s got and I’m going to take it come September 13.” (Posted on X, hyping his aggressive approach against Canelo.)

Canelo Álvarez’s Top Quotes

– “I feel great. For me, this fight means a lot and I feel great. Ready. I can’t wait for Saturday night.” (Expressing excitement during the press conference.)

– “This fight for me is big. It’s one of the biggest fights in my career. For sure it means a lot…this win is going to be in the very top.” (On the fight’s significance to his legacy.)

– “Don’t get me wrong, he’s a great fighter, (but) like I say, he’s not Canelo.”

(Acknowledging Crawford while asserting his superiority.)

– “Obviously, I’ve been in this situation for a long time, and I have the experience. They only focus on my power, but I have more than that.” (Highlighting his edge in experience and skills beyond power.)

– “I think this fight is going to be one of the best fights in my history, in my record, and I’m very excited. I’m very excited and motivated because I want to make history.” (Predicting an epic bout.)

– “My style lets me do everything — box, pressure, counter. I can win any way I want.” (On his versatile fighting style against Crawford, shared on X.)

– “Hey, you say that because you fought with nobody and you obviously look like a great fighter [when you’re fighting lesser opposition].” (Roasting Crawford’s resume during an explosive press exchange.)