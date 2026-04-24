The Inland Empire has quietly become the new center of gravity for Southern California boxing.

Stretching across Riverside and San Bernardino counties and down through the Coachella Valley, this sprawling region of 4.6 million people produces world champions at a rate that rivals any single city in America. Tim “Desert Storm” Bradley came out of Palm Springs and Cathedral City. Josesito “Riverside Rocky” Lopez built his career in Riverside. Randy “El Matador” Caballero captured a world title out of Coachella. Robert Garcia just moved his legendary academy from Oxnard to Moreno Valley, bringing the Oxnard pipeline east.

The venues are here too. Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio. Agua Caliente Casino Resort in Rancho Mirage. Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario (now the Toyota Arena). The Inland Empire’s tribal casino network has quietly hosted hundreds of televised boxing cards over the past 20 years, with Golden Boy Promotions, Thompson Boxing, and Top Rank all running regular shows in the region.

This is the complete guide to the best boxers from the Inland Empire.

Tim Bradley: The Desert Storm

No Inland Empire fighter has reached greater heights than Timothy “Desert Storm” Bradley Jr.

Born in Palm Springs in 1983 and raised in Cathedral City, Bradley trained at the Cathedral City Boxing Club and turned professional in August 2004 with a TKO in Corona. He captured world championships in two weight classes, held multiple light welterweight titles between 2008 and 2011, and won the WBO welterweight title twice between 2012 and 2016.

His controversial June 2012 split decision win over Manny Pacquiao remains one of the most debated decisions in modern boxing history. The trilogy that followed established him as one of the most respected fighters of his era. He retired 33-2-1, with both losses in the Pacquiao rematches.

Bradley was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame with the class of 2023. In a letter to his younger self for ESPN, he reflected on the journey from a $11 bank account in Palm Springs to the Hall of Fame. He served as a boxing analyst for ESPN and won the 2023 Sam Taub Award for Excellence in Broadcast Journalism. The Palm Springs Walk of Stars honored him with a Golden Palm Star.

Josesito Lopez: The Riverside Rocky

Born in Riverside in 1984, Josesito “The Riverside Rocky” Lopez started boxing before he was 10 years old at the Riverside Lincoln Boxing Club under trainer Andy Suarez. He was also an elite cross-country runner who turned down scholarship offers to focus on boxing.

Lopez’s defining moment came in June 2012 at the Staples Center when he entered as a heavy underdog against Victor Ortiz, broke Ortiz’s jaw, and forced him to quit in the ninth round. The win earned him a WBC super welterweight title shot against Canelo Alvarez, which he lost by fifth-round TKO in September 2012.

Lopez fought the best of his era — Canelo, Keith Thurman, Marcos Maidana — and kept coming back. His January 2019 knockout of John Molina Jr. at 35 years old demonstrated the heart behind his nickname. He fought regularly at Agua Caliente, Fantasy Springs, and major Staples Center cards throughout his career, finishing with a professional record of 38-9.

Randy Caballero: El Matador

Born in Indio in 1990 and raised in Coachella, Randy “El Matador” Caballero is the son of Marcos Caballero, a former professional boxer from Nicaragua who trained all three of his sons. Randy compiled a 167-10 amateur record, won a bronze medal at the 2006 Cadet World Championships, and captured the 2008 U.S. National Amateur Flyweight Championship.

Caballero captured the IBF bantamweight title in October 2014 with a unanimous decision over Stuart Hall in Monte Carlo. Coachella welcomed him home with the Key to the City and named him Grand Marshall of the Christmas Parade.

He headlined numerous cards at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino before losing his title on the scales in November 2015 after coming in five pounds overweight for a mandatory defense. His career record stands at 24-1.

Shane Mosley: The Pomona Legend

Though his hometown straddles the line between Los Angeles and the Inland Empire, Shane “Sugar” Mosley was raised in Pomona and started boxing at age 8 under his father Jack Mosley. His amateur career produced 250 wins and 16 losses.

Mosley captured the IBF lightweight title in 1997, then went on to win the WBC and WBA welterweight titles and the WBA and WBC light middleweight titles, becoming one of the most decorated American fighters of his era. In 2025, he was inducted into the California Sports Hall of Fame, with the ceremony held at the Ontario Convention Center in the heart of the Inland Empire. Pomona’s fight culture runs through his entire career.

Joel Diaz: From Fighter to Trainer

Joel Diaz fought professionally out of Indio, California, compiling a respectable record before transitioning to training. He became one of the most important boxing trainers in the Coachella Valley, working with Tim Bradley throughout the prime of his career, including the first Pacquiao fight. Diaz established the Indio Boys and Girls Club Boxing Program and has continued producing prospects from the Coachella Valley’s amateur scene.

His son, Joel Diaz Jr., also fought professionally. The Diaz family represents the generational boxing culture that defines the Coachella Valley’s boxing identity.

Terry Washington: The Next Generation

The San Bernardino pipeline is already producing its next wave. Terry Washington went undefeated at the Olympic Trials in December 2023 without losing a single round and won three gold medals for USA Boxing at an international invitational in Colorado in 2024. He trains at Project Fighting Chance, a San Bernardino boxing nonprofit founded by Ian Franklin in 1999 that has become the city’s defining youth boxing program.

Washington missed the 2024 Paris Olympics but turned professional later that year with world championship aspirations. He represents the next generation of Inland Empire fighters coming out of the San Bernardino amateur scene.

The Tribal Casino Circuit

The Inland Empire’s tribal casino network is one of the most important boxing infrastructures in Southern California.

Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa in Rancho Mirage, operated by the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, has hosted boxing cards since the early 2000s. Tim Bradley fought many of his early career bouts there. Golden Boy Promotions and Thompson Boxing have both run regular cards at the venue. The casino’s proximity to Palm Springs, Bradley’s hometown, made it a natural fit for his rise through the sport.

Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, operated by the Cabazon Band of Mission Indians, has been the Coachella Valley’s busiest boxing venue for over two decades. Golden Boy Promotions has used Fantasy Springs as a regular development venue, staging cards featuring Randy Caballero, Josesito Lopez, and numerous other Inland Empire fighters. The venue has hosted ESPN Friday Night Fights, HBO Boxing After Dark, and countless regional cards.

Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, operated by the Pechanga Band of Luiseño Indians, is one of the largest casino resorts in the United States and has become one of the most important new boxing venues in California. The resort has hosted Bellator MMA, HBO and FOX boxing, and World Fighting Championships cards. In November 2025, Manny Pacquiao launched his promotional company’s U.S. operations at Pechanga, with his son Jimuel making his professional debut on the card. Pacquiao Promotions returned to Pechanga on April 3, 2026, with a 12-round IBF minimumweight world championship fight aired on ESPN Knockout.

Morongo Casino Resort and Spa in Cabazon, operated by the Morongo Band of Cahuilla Mission Indians, regularly hosts boxing cards. Yaamava’ Resort and Casino in Highland, formerly known as San Manuel Casino, is now the largest casino on the West Coast and features a 2,800-seat live concert venue that has begun hosting combat sports events. Soboba Casino Resort in San Jacinto and Harrah’s Resort Southern California round out the region’s tribal venue network.

This is the same model that sustains California boxing up and down the state, as documented in our Los Angeles boxing coverage.

The Moreno Valley Move

The Inland Empire’s boxing future got a massive upgrade in March 2025 when Robert Garcia officially opened the Robert Garcia Boxing Academy in Moreno Valley at the Moreno Valley Mall.

Garcia, a three-time Ring Magazine Trainer of the Year and the most decorated active American boxing trainer, relocated his operation from Riverside to Moreno Valley in a 6,500-square-foot facility with three regulation boxing rings, 24 heavy bags, and training space for more than 30 fighters at a time. His current stable includes WBC interim junior middleweight champion Vergil Ortiz Jr., junior bantamweight champion Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez, former unified junior welterweight champion Jose Ramirez, and lightweight contender Raymond Muratalla.

The Moreno Valley move matters because it effectively imports the Oxnard pipeline, covered in detail in our guide to the broader Southern California boxing ecosystem, into the Inland Empire. The fighters who train under Garcia now do so in Moreno Valley. The prospects coming up under Garcia’s family operation, including his father Eduardo and brother Mikey, train in the Inland Empire. For the next generation of American champions, the Inland Empire has become the most important training address on the West Coast.

The Ontario Venues

Beyond the tribal casinos, the Inland Empire’s boxing infrastructure includes the Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario (now Toyota Arena), a 10,000-seat venue that has hosted major cards including title fights featuring Josesito Lopez and Golden Boy Promotions cards during the Oscar De La Hoya era.

Warzone Boxing Club, founded in Riverside in 1997 and now operating flagship facilities in Upland and Rialto, has produced 19 national, international, and world amateur champions plus three professional champions. The gym serves the entire Inland Empire from its central Upland location, drawing fighters from Ontario, Chino, Rancho Cucamonga, Pomona, San Bernardino, and surrounding communities.

The Amateur Pipeline

The Inland Empire’s amateur boxing scene is among the deepest in California. Regional tournaments draw hundreds of competitors from across Riverside and San Bernardino counties, and the USA Boxing amateur infrastructure throughout the region feeds fighters into the Golden Boy and Top Rank professional development systems.

The Coachella Valley’s annual youth tournaments at Fantasy Springs, Agua Caliente, and regional gyms have produced generations of champions. The Riverside and San Bernardino amateur programs, many of them operated out of city-funded youth centers, continue the same working-class tradition that built boxing culture throughout Southern California.

Inland Empire Boxing Today

Robert Garcia’s academy in Moreno Valley anchors the trainer side. Agua Caliente, Fantasy Springs, and Pechanga anchor the venue side. Warzone Boxing Club in Upland and Rialto, the Riverside Lincoln Boxing Club, and dozens of amateur programs anchor the development side.

Tim Bradley is in the Hall of Fame. Josesito Lopez built a 22-year professional career. Randy Caballero brought a world title home to Coachella. The next generation is training in Moreno Valley under the most respected trainer in American boxing.

The Inland Empire is no longer the quiet neighbor to Los Angeles boxing. It has become the place where the next generation is being built.