Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame 2025 Inductees,  Jolene Mizzone

Today the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame (ACBHOF) unveiled the twenty (20) honorees chosen for induction into its Hall of Fame. The prestigious 9th Annual Awards & Induction Weekend is scheduled to take place on Friday, September 26th, to Sunday, September 28th, 2025, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

2025 INDUCTION CLASS:

FIGHTERS: Julian Jackson, Steve Collins, Charles Brewer, Junior Jones, Charles Murray, Curtis Parker, and Patrick Majewski

SPECIAL CONTRIBUTORS: Sean O’Grady {Boxing Analyst/Fighter}, Tommy Brooks {Trainer}, Joe Cortez {Referee}, Jolene Mizzone {Matchmaker/Manager} Bernie Dillon {Casino Executive} Jeff Jowett {Media}, and Nick Tiberi Sr. {Matchmaker}

POSTHUMOUSLY: Bert Cooper {Fighter}, Rocky Lockridge {Fighter}, Teddy Mann {Fighter} Cash White {Trainer }

PIONEERS: Young Gene Buffalo {Fighter} and Bob Botto {Manager}

“We eagerly anticipate the induction of these distinguished individuals chosen for the “2025” Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame. We look forward with great enthusiasm to celebrating and paying tribute to this exceptional group, whose contributions have played a significant role in establishing Atlantic City as one of the sports recognized boxing Mecca’s.” – Ray McCline, President & Founder, Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame

The Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame will offer boxing enthusiasts a fun filled experience with exceptional programming at this year’s Boxing Hall of Fame Awards & Induction Weekend. Delight in a VIP cocktail reception, engage in meet & greets with legendary figures, and immerse yourself in a fight fan experience showcasing stunning artwork, exhibits, and boxing memorabilia. The pinnacle of the weekend is the Awards & Induction red-carpet ceremony, set in an award-show atmosphere.

“Hard Rock Atlantic City is proud to welcome back Atlantic City’s Boxing Hall of Fame. This exciting event offers boxing enthusiasts the unique experience to interact and meet some of the most legendary names in boxing history. Hosting the 2025 ACBHOF event continues our commitment to presenting the most diverse entertainment in Atlantic City,” stated Mike Woodside, VP of Entertainment & Marketing, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

“Wow!” I truly thought my time of being inducted into another Hall of Fame was over. I wish to say thank you Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame for this incredible honor. Atlantic City has always been one of my favorite places to compete, and it’s also where I first saw the late great Aaron “The Hawk” Pryor, a memory that I will always cherish.”– Julian “The Hawk” Jackson

“I am deeply honored to be inducted into the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame Class of 2025. Atlantic City holds a special place in my heart, as it’s where I got my first big break in boxing back in the 1980s. I’m thrilled to return and celebrate this incredible milestone. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my journey.” – Steve “Celtic Warrior” Collins

“Being inducted into Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame is a tremendous honor that brings back incredible memories, like winning the WBA Lightweight World Title against the great Hilmer Kenty, and spending many years working as an analyst on USA and ESPN Networks right here in Atlantic City. Atlantic City will always hold a special place in my heart, and I’m deeply grateful for the pivotal role it played in my boxing journey.”- Sean O’Grady

For more information, visit the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame’s website at: www.acbhof.com