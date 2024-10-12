Artur Beterbiev decisions dmitry bivol, is now undisputed light heavyweight champion

By: Sean Crose

Artur Beterbiev is the new undisputed light heavyweight champion of the world – but not everyone agrees that should be the case. After wining a majority decision over Dmitry Bivol in a razor sharp, high end affair, Beterviev was seen by many online as having been gifted a decision he didn’t’ deserve to get. “Defense loses you fights,” former titlist Chris Algieri said on his live broadcast with fellow former titlist Paulie Malignaggi. Indeed, Bivol had fought extremely well in a fluid defensive manner throughout much of the bout.

Bivol put his jab to work early while Beterbiev largely fought with patience until the final seconds of the first, when he began to turn up the volume and exchange with Beterbiev. The second saw Bivol being the more active of the two fighters. Beterbiev, however, spent the round steadily stalking his man. Bivol was able to toss some stinging shots at Beterbiev in the third. In the fourth, Bivol was clearly taking control of the fight. He was moving move, handling the range better, and landing more. Beterbiev looked like a man chasing a target he couldn’t effectively get to.

Bivol began to slow in the fifth – and Beterbiev was able to land consistently. Bivol, however, was able to clip Beterbiev with a solid straight right. By the end of the round, both men had landed well on numerous occasions – but Beterbiev was clearly landing the harder shots. The sixth was a very close, hard hitting affair that saw both men having their moments. Biivol’s jab did tremendous work in the seventh, as did the man’s footwork. By the final minute of the round, he actually had Beterbiev temporarily back up.

Bivol tried stealing the eighth by zipping combinations in the final seconds of the chapter. Up until that point, however, Beterbiev had been doing excellent work. Bivol was able to control the ninth through footwork, and through high speed combinations that he threw at high volumes. Then, just like that, Beterbiev was able to completely control the tenth. He resumed banging away at his man in the eleventh. It briefly looked like Bivol might not be able to remain on his feet. Fortunately for Bivol, however, he was able to survive the onslaught. The twelfth and final round saw both fighters do quite well.

The judges went on to rule in favor of Beterbiev by scores of 114-114, 115-113, and 116-112.

*Image: Top Rank